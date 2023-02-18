Open in App
Reedley, CA
Police search for armed robbery suspects in Reedley

By Stepheny Frederiksen,

11 days ago

REEDLEY, Calif. ( KSEE/KPGE ) – Reedley Police officials are searching for the suspects involved in an armed robbery Friday afternoon.

Police say at 12:50 pm, a call came in about an armed robbery at Sunrise Mini Mart on east Dinuba and south Alta ave in Reedley.

Officials say one of the two suspects fired a shot, but no one was struck. The two masked men were reported to have stolen some money and ran away, potentially leaving in a car, police say.

Detectives are not sure if it was the store itself or a vendor in the parking lot that was robbed.

This is an ongoing investigation and there are no suspects at this time, detectives say.



