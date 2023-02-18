Police search for armed robbery suspects in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. ( KSEE/KPGE ) – Reedley Police officials are searching for the suspects involved in an armed robbery Friday afternoon.

Police say at 12:50 pm, a call came in about an armed robbery at Sunrise Mini Mart on east Dinuba and south Alta ave in Reedley.

Officials say one of the two suspects fired a shot, but no one was struck. The two masked men were reported to have stolen some money and ran away, potentially leaving in a car, police say.

Detectives are not sure if it was the store itself or a vendor in the parking lot that was robbed.

This is an ongoing investigation and there are no suspects at this time, detectives say.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.