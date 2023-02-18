With $10 million deficit, Beaverton prioritizes righting the ship over new projects

Staring down the barrel of an estimated $10 million budget deficit, the Beaverton City Council is gearing up for a year of change.

The City Council has tough decisions ahead, beginning with discussions during the council retreat Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, trying to close the impending budget gap as expenditures outpacing revenues for the second year in a row.

Last year, the council was able to skirt major cuts due to a large infusion of federal COVID-19 relief funds. With the extra money waning, Beaverton will need to consider ways to get the budget back on track as personnel costs continue to strain the city's coffers.

New projects will have to wait

A number of projects — like the Downtown Loop Project, the year-round homeless shelter and the transportation system plan — will remain in the works. But new additions to the growing list of the city’s wants will be on the back burner while the council settles into its role and settles the budget, working with City Manager Jenny Haruyama.

After hours of discussions over Super Bowl weekend, the councilors and the mayor in the end prioritized financial recovery and organizational structure over other goals like a multicultural center, safe streets, housing and tree canopy.

Mayor Lacey Beaty said during the retreat that getting the council's and staff's structure in order is going to be a big lift, while simultaneously training up new councilors on longstanding topics and getting the budget back under control.

“We have to spend this year stabilizing and not spiraling,” Beaty said. “While it’s not the year of fun and it’s not the year of really great projects, our community deserves a government that is functional and a council that is moving forward in one direction, and I think the community gets this out of this prioritization.”

Last year, the City Council outlined a hefty 22-point priority list , including big-ticket initiatives like implementing affordable housing initiatives and getting a permanent shelter off the ground; the Beaverton Downtown Loop Project; a nonprofit incubator; and the city’s transportation system plan.

While these projects remain council priorities, as work has already gotten underway on most of the goals, progress may slow while staff reorganizes and budget constraints determine what Beaverton needs and what Beaverton wants.

“The seven of us are going to have to tell the community ‘no’ to a lot of things this year,” Beaty said, adding that the goal should be to get the city on track so “we can have a more prosperous future.”

Balancing the budget

Beaverton has a council of newcomers. Beaty, the mayor, served previously as a city councilor, but she and the other six council members are all midway through their first terms in their current positions.

One of the council’s top goals this year is to figure out what it means to work with a city manager — itself a new position for Beaverton, which operated under a “strong mayor” system until voters changed the charter in 2020 — and stabilize the budget.

Ahead of the current fiscal year, ending July 1, Beaverton closed a $7.4 million general fund deficit with the help of one-time federal COVID-19 relief money.

Beaverton received $16.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and set aside $6 million to backfill losses in the general fund, according to the current budget.

Still, costs continues to mount, accounting in part for inflation and increases to the statewide Public Employee Retirement System (PERS).

"Without structural changes ... it will just continue to grow," said Haruyama, the city manager. "Our job this year is to start putting some of those structural changes in place so we can correct these lines."

Items that may be eliminated to help close the budget gap were not discussed at the prioritization retreat, but conversations will continue over the next few months as Haruyama sets up a work plan for the next two years, in addition to crafting Beaverton’s operating budget for this upcoming fiscal year.

As relief money dries up, other governments in the area are beginning to reckon with increasing costs, too.

Washington County closed a $30 million budget gap ahead of the current fiscal year, though it is again facing a deficit. The government is now looking to cut more than $25 million from its general fund to pass a balanced budget.