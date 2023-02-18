Ski areas, resorts gearing up for historically busy President's Day weekend

DILLON, Colo. — The rush to get to the high country for the holiday weekend has already begun.

President's Day weekend is one of the busiest mountain travel weekends in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), 38,000 cars go through the Eisenhower tunnel every day that weekend.

CDOT is expecting even more traffic because of recent snow.

Denver7 crews went up to A-Basin Friday morning and faced some traffic delays. The commute, which is typically a little over an hour, took around two hours.

Thankfully, it wasn't too crowded at A-Basin at that time. That's because the ski area planned ahead, according to Katheron Fuller, senior communications manger.

"We actually limit the sales of lift tickets on some busy weekends and holidays. We do that to provide a more quality experience rather than cramming as many people on the mountain as possible," she said.

Fuller says lift tickets for Saturday and Sunday are already sold out.

Denver7 also ran into folks who were headed up to Breckenridge for the weekend. They said they tried to plan ahead but also hit delays.

"It was pretty bad, It was really slow up into the mountains," said David Coronado, who is visiting from Florida.

Fuller says people can check for ticket availability for Monday on their website .

"It's a holiday weekend and beautiful weather, great skiing," said Fuller. "We just want everyone to have a good experience, and part of that is limiting crowds."

