Open in App
Oakland, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Ex-Oakland Police Chief Armstrong says he was wrongfully fired

By Amy Larson,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0N4W_0krTikP500

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — LeRonne Armstrong released a lengthy statement on Friday, asserting he was wrongfully terminated as Oakland police chief.

Mayor Sheng Thao fired Armstrong on Wednesday “without cause” because he allegedly failed to discipline officers who committed misconduct. Thao said she lost confidence in Armstrong’s ability to reform the Oakland Police Department after he downplayed the seriousness of an investigation by a Federal Monitor.

On Thursday, Thao told KRON4 that she will not reverse her decision . She's focused on moving forward, finding a new police chief, and lifting the OPD out from under federal oversight through reforms, the mayor said.

Armstrong wrote the following statement to KRON4 on Friday:

“I was wrongly terminated for standing up for the City of Oakland.  As the Police Chief, I did my job, and I did it well.  I committed no misconduct, I followed all relevant policies and procedures, and I delivered on my promise to implement reforms to bring the City to the goal line of ending federal oversight,” Armstrong wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbszg_0krTikP500
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announces the firing of Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong during a press conference at City Hall in Oakland on Feb. 15, 2023. (Jane Tyska / Bay Area News Group via AP)

“But my termination was never really about the facts of my performance or my ability to lead effectively.  My termination was about Federal Monitor Robert Warshaw, and the Mayor's failure to fight for the Oakland community. Mr. Warshaw's history and incentives are crystal clear.  It is the elephant in the room. He is supposed to be neutral, but he is not.  It's in the best interest of his pocketbook to conclude that every error at the Police Department is a scandal that reaches all the way to the top of the organization, and to write sensational reports about it — all at Oakland taxpayers' expense.  His conclusions need to be taken with a very big grain of salt, and scrutinized to be sure that they are backed by evidence and that they make sense,” Armstrong wrote.

“When I pointed that out – the Mayor fired me. I have read news reports describing the Mayor's decision to fire me as ‘bold.’  The reality is the complete opposite. She did the easy thing.  She accepted the Monitor's conclusions at face value without weighing the evidence and without asking the hard questions that needed to be asked about the holes in those reports.  And she put the City on a path to accepting invalid criticism that could justify more oversight, more checks paid to Robert Warshaw, and instability in a critical public safety role during a time of real public safety problems in Oakland,” Armstrong wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aOD3L_0krTikP500
Oakland police chief LeRonne Armstrong speaks to members of the press and supporters in a conference at Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (Brontë Wittpenn / San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

“In the process, the Mayor shut out critical input from other key stakeholders like the Police Commission, which has rightly commented that there are serious questions about the “credibility and quality” of the Monitor's reports. Worse, she ignored the Oakland community. The Mayor promised to bring the community together, listen to their voices, and earn their trust.  But as soon as I was placed on leave, the community spoke – loudly – that I had earned their trust and I should be the Chief to finish what I started in implementing critical public safety reforms.  I continue to be humbled and grateful for that community support, which unfortunately fell on deaf ears at the Mayor's office,” Armstrong wrote.

“Oakland needs leadership willing to stand up for its citizens and willing to push back on efforts by outsiders to unfairly criticize the progress the City has made.  It was a privilege to serve this community for over twenty years, and I regret that my opportunity to take the Police Department across the finish line was wrongly denied me. Oakland deserves better,” Armstrong wrote.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
1 of 5 Oakland homicide victims identified
Oakland, CA10 hours ago
Oakland police does not chase robbery suspects, $100K stolen
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Police: ‘Deadly weekend' in Oakland leaves 5 dead
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man killed in Hayward Monday night
Hayward, CA9 hours ago
Samurai sword beheading suspect to appear in court for preliminary hearing
San Carlos, CA5 hours ago
Antioch teenager's suspected killer arrested
Antioch, CA11 hours ago
Two teenage girls arrested in connection to Dolores Park scooter attack
San Francisco, CA12 hours ago
Bay Point man convicted of killing his supervisor at work
San Rafael, CA1 day ago
Heavy gunfire in broad daylight reported in SF's SoMa
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Violent weekend in Oakland after multiple shootings, sideshows
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Plea to end eviction moratorium in Alameda County
Oakland, CA1 day ago
What is fentanyl and how can you recognize it?
San Francisco, CA13 hours ago
Man shot, killed on Pier 5, suspect still at large
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
2 minors arrested for robbery, shooting in Antioch
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Person shot during fight in Piedmont
Piedmont, CA9 hours ago
Benicia STIIIZY dispensary burglarized for the second time in a month
Benicia, CA1 day ago
Three more shootings reported in Oakland Saturday night
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Community buyout held for attacked San Jose food vendors on Sunday
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Former OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong files official appeal of firing
Oakland, CA5 days ago
Man with dementia reported missing in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Multiple sideshows overnight in Oakland, big rig involved
Oakland, CA3 days ago
Van full of cats stolen in Napa
Napa, CA1 day ago
17-year-old arrested for January shooting death of man
Oakland, CA3 days ago
No leads on California radio host missing since Thursday
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Felon arrested in possession of gun, brass knuckles outside of his ex-girlfriend's home
Vallejo, CA2 days ago
Victim stabbed in stomach while sleeping in car at MLK Park
Santa Rosa, CA3 days ago
One killed in Oakland shooting
Oakland, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy