Senators pass bill looking to add more training to treat FASD

( KXNET ) — Senators passed a bill to add more training across many agencies to treat fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, also known as FASD.

According to studies over the years, alcohol has been determined to be very harmful to an unborn child, and little is known about the impact and the disorder it causes.

According to Carl Young, who has a son diagnosed with FASD, those who suffer from the disorder have very little impulse control and their fight-or-flight instincts are very strong.

The bill adds FASD to our state’s definition of developmental disabilities, which means that it will add training for foster families and child welfare workers.

Young says these are major steps in making sure parents have the support they need when raising a child with FASD. And this will hopefully help diagnose those who have it, faster.

“My son wasn’t diagnosed until he was 15. The bulk of the work we are doing today won’t help my son directly. But if it helps another family not have to struggle then all the challenges we’ve faced and experienced will be worthwhile,” said Carl Young, executive director of FASD-ND.

The bill is now scheduled to go before the House.

