Planning Commission to review potential Frederick capital projects
By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com,
11 days ago
Continued design work on the city’s new police headquarters, improvements to sections of Christopher’s Crossing in the northwest part of the city, and several flood control projects are among the projects under consideration as Frederick develops its next budget.
The city’s Planning Commission will hold a discussion of the city’s draft capital improvements plan on Tuesday. The workshop is scheduled for 2 p.m. at City Hall.
