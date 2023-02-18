Planning Commission to review potential Frederick capital projects

Buy Now One capital project proposed for the city of Frederick's capital improvements plan is $15 million for design, permitting, and construction to extend Christopher's Crossing along Kemp Lane from the intersection with Denali Drive to Shookstown Road and extending to Old Camp Road. Here, Christoper's Crossing runs into Rocky Springs Road. Staff photo by Bill Green

Continued design work on the city’s new police headquarters, improvements to sections of Christopher’s Crossing in the northwest part of the city, and several flood control projects are among the projects under consideration as Frederick develops its next budget.

The city’s Planning Commission will hold a discussion of the city’s draft capital improvements plan on Tuesday. The workshop is scheduled for 2 p.m. at City Hall.