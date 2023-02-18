Rams lose assistant head coach, who takes job as Panthers' offensive coordinator

The Carolina Panthers on Friday announced that they had hired Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator.

Brown was the Rams assistant head coach, and he had coached running backs and tight ends during his three seasons on McVay’s staff.

In January, McVay passed over Brown and other potential internal candidates when he hired Mike LaFleur to replace offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who returned to Kentucky to become the Wildcats offensive coordinator and play-caller.

Brown joins Frank Reich’s Panthers staff.

Brown coached running backs for two seasons and was instrumental in helping to develop Cam Akers .

Last season, McVay moved Brown to tight ends coach to enhance his resume for coordinator and head coach opportunities. But Akers struggled under the tutelage of first-year coach Ra’Shaad Samples, who left the staff in December.

Brown returned to coaching running backs and Akers finished the season with three consecutive 100-yard rushing performances.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .