Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Identified as Man Found Dead at Singer’s House

Kellie Pickler ’s husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs , was found dead in an apparent suicide at the singer’s home in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday. He was 49.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, a 911 call was received at 1:21 p.m. on Friday from a home on Sneed Road. Upon arrival, the fire department “located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide,” a statement from the MNPD reads. “Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Jacobs and Pickler eloped in 2011 after two and a half years of dating.

Pickler finished in sixth place on “American Idol” in 2010, and went on to release four albums. During his career as a songwriter, Jacobs co-wrote Garth Brooks’ No. 1 song “More Than a Memory” as well as Tim McGraw’s “Still.” He also produced four No. 1 country airplay singles for Lee Brice — “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “Drinking Class” and “Rumor” — in addition to collaborating with Pickler, Kelly Clarkson, Scotty McCreery and Darius Rucker. In 2015, they starred in a CMT reality show about their relationship, titled “I Love Kellie Pickler.”

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.