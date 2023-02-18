College, universities aim to counter more declining spring enrollments

Toledo-area post-secondary schools are continuing to see enrollment declines, with the University of Toledo recording the region’s largest student loss compared to last year’s spring headcount.

Undergraduate and graduate enrollment dropped by 7.75 percent at UT this semester, from 15,569 students in spring of 2022 to 14,363 this month.

The loss isn’t the largest recorded for the university — it had a 10 percent decline a year after the coronavirus pandemic’s onset — but UT officials acknowledge the continuing enrollment decline is a concern.

All told, UT’s spring enrollment has shrunk by about 23.6 percent over the past five years, down about 4,441 students from an 18,804 headcount in 2019.

Dave Meredith, UT’s vice president for enrollment management, said industry experts have predicted the enrollment-decline trend won’t reverse anytime soon. As a result, he said, UT officials are now thinking differently about how they’re going to recruit for the future.

“The straight out of high school, 17 to 18-year-old population is always going to be important to any university and the University of Toledo is no exception,” he said. “But what we're seeing at the University of Toledo is that since the population sort of in our backyard is not going to be growing the same way we want to grow our enrollment, we're having to look for other student types and not just relying on your traditional 18 year old straight-out-of high-school population, because there's going to be fewer and fewer of those folks available.”

He said university officials are looking to team up with more community colleges to make transferring their credits to UT more seamless. Additional recruiters have also been dispatched to other areas of the United States where there are more students ages 17 and 18, such as Chicago, Washington, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Dallas.

Another demographic is college dropouts. With an estimated 1.5 million Ohioans with some college credit but no degree, Mr. Meredith said UT is well positioned to tap into that potential enrollment pool with its offerings of online and face-to-face classes.

UT’s spring enrollment report did include increases in some areas, such as among new transfer students, which rose 20 percent from 197 in 2022 to 237 this year.

Bowling Green State University reported a 2.11 percent enrollment decrease, with a loss of 386 students from 18,325 enrolled a year ago to 17,939 this semester.

BGSU’s enrollment had increased going into 2020, when it had 19,311 spring students, but since then its student body has fallen 7.2 percent.

Cecilia Castellano, BGSU’s vice president for enrollment management, wrote that university officials were bracing for such declines even before the coronavirus broke out and have staved off even worse losses thanks to facilities investments, the addition of new programs — including its aviation and nursing schools — and by making more programs available online.

“At BGSU we are seeing indicators that point to continued enrollment growth coming out of the pandemic,” she wrote. “Application activity is up over previous years for both undergraduate and graduate programs, the number of campus visitors has also returned to pre-pandemic numbers, [and while] we enrolled two smaller freshmen classes in fall 2020 and fall 2021 during the pandemic, fall 2022 enrollment of new freshmen was up nearly 7 percent — another sign of enrollment growth.”

Owens Community College, meanwhile, had a 2.7 percent decrease, from 7,157 in 2022 to 6,963 this year. That was a reversal from the recent past: Owens’ spring enrollment last year was up 7.6 percent over 6,646 students in the spring of 2021.

Blake Renner, Owens’ vice president for enrollment management and student affairs, said Owens once again benefitted from more students this spring utilizing Owens’ courses through the state’s College Credit Plus program. The 1,114 students now so enrolled is an increase of 4.6 percent from 1,065 a year ago.

College Credit Plus allows area middle and high school students to earn college credit by taking Owens courses taught at their schools and on the college campus.

He agrees with Mr. Meredith that population declines, as well as potential students putting off post-secondary education during and after the pandemic, have contributed to enrollment drops over the years. He said partnerships with more than 50 area industries to provide training for their workforces has helped prop up enrollment in the meantime.

But he said spring enrollment is expected to increase in the coming months, as unlike most universities, class start times vary throughout the semester.

“It's a fluid number for us, and that's one of the advantages of our kind of rolling starting time as not all of our classes start and go 15 weeks,” he said. “We have various start times that allow us flexibility within that and that's, I think, what speaks to what we can do from an adult learner perspective as well as provide flexibility.

“It may not have been the right time for our students to start in January, but a March start date may fit their schedule better,” he added. “As we look at enrollment over the course of the term, we'll see our numbers continuing to gain as we add new students and continuing students as the term goes on.”

Since 2019, Owens’ enrollment has decreased by 20 percent, down from 8,712 students that spring.

Mr. Renner, who has been on the job for a few months, said he believes Owens’ enrollment will rise in the coming years.

“It's easy to look at the numbers and say, ‘Oh, it's down,’ but yet I'm still very optimistic,” he said. “ I have to say coming into this job new, looking at where we're at overall, and looking at the efforts that we're putting in to lay the groundwork for some of these new initiatives — I think we're going to see some positive momentum and I believe that's on the horizon.”