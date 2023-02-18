Open in App
Kansas State
Bills sign safety Zayne Anderson

By Jonah Bronstein,

11 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills added a Super Bowl champion to the roster Friday, signing safety Zayne Anderson to a two-year contract, the team announced.

Anderson spent the past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Appearing in seven regular season games, he made one tackle on special teams and did not have any defensive snaps. He made one tackle in three playoff games in 2001. Anderson finished the 2022 season on the Chiefs’ practice squad and was not signed to a reserve/futures contract.

The 6-foot-2, 206-pound Anderson joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2021 out of BYU, where he compiled 162 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles playing both linebacker and safety.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants re-signed former Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent next month.

Hodgins was one of the Giants’ biggest surprises this season as they ended a five-year postseason drought and made it to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, losing to conference champion Philadelphia.

The 24-year-old Hodgins was claimed off waivers from Buffalo on Nov. 2 and quickly became a favorite target of Daniel Jones in New York’s offense. Hodgins finished with 33 receptions for 351 yards in just eight regular-season games, and tied Richie James for the most touchdown catches with four.

Hodgins also made a big impact in the Giants’ first playoff victory since beating New England in the Super Bowl to cap the 2011 season. He caught eight passes for 105 yards and another touchdown in New York’s 31-24 wild-card win at Minnesota.

Terms of the deal Thursday for Hodgins weren’t immediately available.

If Hodgins had become an exclusive rights free agent when the NFL’s new league year begins on March 15, the Giants would have needed to offer him a one-year deal at the league minimum salary to prevent him from negotiating with other teams. Players with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract can become an exclusive rights free agent.

Hodgins was a sixth-round pick by the Bills in 2020 out of Oregon State. He had played just 20 offensive snaps and had four receptions in two games before joining the Giants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

