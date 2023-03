CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ten people were injured in a northwest Charlotte crash Friday evening, according to Medic.

The collision happened on Brookshire Boulevard at Idaho Drive.

Paramedics say two were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries; the other eight were taken by a mass casualty bus.

Details are extremely limited; this story will be updated as they’re received.

This is a developing story ; check back for updates .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.