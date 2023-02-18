Open in App
Longview, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

UT Tyler surprises 4 high school students with $40K scholarships

By Tori Bean,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7eJk_0krTdC3E00

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) — “All the hard work has finally paid off to get me to where I am right now,” said Madalyne Kirby, scholarship recipient.

UT Tyler pays surprise visit to high school seniors to give out scholarship awards

The University of Texas at Tyler traveled around East Texas Friday to surprise outstanding seniors with scholarships.

“We are passing out these 25 scholarships, $10,000 a year for 4 years at UT Tyler,” said Kirk Calhoun, M.D., UT Tyler President.

Surrounded by their family, friends, and classmates,  three students at Tyler Legacy High School and one at the UT Tyler University Academy in Longview received a big check for a total of $40,000.

“I was expecting someone else’s name, you know like cheering on my class and then they said mine, I was like whoa I wasn’t ready for it,” said Kirby.

Longview senior Madalyne Kirby was brought to tears.

“With this opportunity… I have more of a purpose in the sense of I’m so excited just to start college,” said Kirby.

For Kirby and the other students, this money will help them reach their dreams.

“It means that I don’t have to pay for college anymore like I don’t have to be stressing about that and worrying about it anymore,” said Namarie Perez, scholarship recipient.

Perez said this scholarship was the only way she could continue her education.

Henderson ISD teachers could make up to six figures after review

“I was not at the funds where I need to be, but I am now,” said Perez.

Kirby and Perez said they couldn’t have reached this point without support at school and at home.

“My mom always like pushed me so hard to like chase what I’m after,” said Perez.

Each student is thankful for the opportunities the money will open up for them and for knowing their hard work paid off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0krTdC3E00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tyler, TX newsLocal Tyler, TX
‘Center of excellence’: Emmett J. Scott High School educated Black students in Tyler before integration
Tyler, TX9 hours ago
3 Spring Hill ISD teachers camp out on a roof for a cause
Longview, TX6 hours ago
East Texas Women: Patricia Glass creates organization to support neurodivergent children
Tyler, TX11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Excelling through segregated athletics at Emmett J High School
Tyler, TX2 days ago
UT Tyler head men’s basketball coach Louis Wilson resigns from position
Tyler, TX1 day ago
City of Tyler shares upcoming Liberty Hall events
Tyler, TX16 hours ago
LaPoynor beats Grapeland 88-74 to advance to regional tournament
Athens, TX6 hours ago
Ex-Tyler ISD teacher arrested, accused of having improper relationship with middle school student
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Waskom ISD announces enhanced school security policy; includes armed staff
Waskom, TX12 hours ago
Tyler Library to host book sale
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Springtime allergies are already peaking in East Texas
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Brookshire Racing to host 10th annual FRESH 15 race
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Beckville knocks off Hawkins 65-54 in regional quarterfinal
Beckville, TX6 hours ago
Longview is putting ‘Big Tech’ in little hands
Longview, TX3 days ago
Upcoming Kilgore Artwalk showcases local art
Kilgore, TX1 day ago
City of Tyler honors the first 11 Black families
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Smith County Commissioners approve using more than $250,000 of ARPA funding for accessible baseball field
Tyler, TX16 hours ago
Martins Mill beats Lapoynor, advancing to state, Winnsboro also advances
Winnsboro, TX3 days ago
Three local East Texas libraries receive excellence award
Nacogdoches, TX5 days ago
One Love Longview hosts Be A Bridge event, offering training for mental health professionals
Longview, TX4 days ago
Henderson Police Department accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
Henderson, TX1 day ago
Rusk County FFA, 4-H students showing off animal projects at County Expo
Henderson, TX5 days ago
Adaptive Foundation by APEC helps community members with special needs
Tyler, TX15 hours ago
Foster Middle School showcases Black history through music
Longview, TX5 days ago
Elkhart mayor signs Monarch Pledge to protect endangered butterflies
Elkhart, TX1 day ago
Zonta Club hosting 48th annual Antiques Show and Sell
Tyler, TX1 day ago
3 East Texans arrested in connection to multi-state deer poaching ring
Longview, TX17 hours ago
Police find body of Tennessee man in East Texas creek
Palestine, TX1 day ago
Taco Bell is coming to Whitehouse
Whitehouse, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy