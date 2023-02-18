Is planting sequoia seedlings in wildfire areas a good idea? NPS wants to know

SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The National Parks Service is asking for public opinion on planting sequoia seedlings in areas impacted by the recent Castle and KNP Complex wildfires.

Federal officials are asking the public for feedback on a proposal to replant giant sequoia and other mixed conifer seedlings in areas of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks where growth is not expected.

As part of the efforts, the NPS proposes collecting, growing, and hand planting sequoia, sugar pine, Jeffrey pine, and ponderosa pine in up to six sequoia groves in the national parks.

The NPS also proposes to plant pine seedlings in a mixed conifer forest corridor of the proposed critical habitat for the endangered fisher, a small mammal immediately south of the Redwood Mountain Sequoia Grove in Kings Canyon National Park.

Under the proposed action, establishing seedlings in severely burned areas would mimic natural processes pointing these groves and fisher habitat toward recovery of their pre-fire forest species compositions, as they would have done naturally had they not experienced severe fire effects during recent fires.

NPS officials currently estimate that planting may be necessary on up to roughly 1,200 acres of previously forested areas.

To learn more about the proposed action and this planning effort and to provide comments, visit the NPS Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website .

NPS will host a virtual public meeting on the proposed action on Feb. 27, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Public comments on the proposed action will be accepted through midnight, March 18.

During this time, any individual or group can submit comments electronically through the project website .

