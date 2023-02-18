Cubs sign infielder Edwin Rios to 1-year deal

(670 The Score) The Cubs have signed infielder Edwin Rios to a one-year deal, they announced Friday evening.

Rios, 28, played for the Dodgers for the past four years. He has hit .219 with a .791 OPS across his four MLB seasons. Rios hit .244 with seven homers, 17 RBIs and a .793 OPS in 27 games in 2022. He has primarily played third base and first base in his big league career.

In a corresponding move, Chicago placed right-hander Ethan Roberts on the 60-day injured list as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker