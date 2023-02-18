Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
670 The Score

Cubs sign infielder Edwin Rios to 1-year deal

By 670 Staff,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3V69_0krTb3yg00

(670 The Score) The Cubs have signed infielder Edwin Rios to a one-year deal, they announced Friday evening.

Rios, 28, played for the Dodgers for the past four years. He has hit .219 with a .791 OPS across his four MLB seasons. Rios hit .244 with seven homers, 17 RBIs and a .793 OPS in 27 games in 2022. He has primarily played third base and first base in his big league career.

In a corresponding move, Chicago placed right-hander Ethan Roberts on the 60-day injured list as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Haugh: Patrick Kane trade ends an era, begins hockey irrelevance in Chicago
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Ryan Poles on Bears' approach to free agency: 'We’re going to stay selective'
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Report: Multiple teams have reached out to Bears recently with interest in No. 1 pick
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Blackhawks trade Patrick Kane to Rangers in exchange for draft picks
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Bulls waive veteran guard Goran Dragic
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Blackhawks land a 2025 conditional 1st-round pick, 2026 2nd-round pick from Maple Leafs in exchange for Sam Lafferty, Jake McCabe
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Blackhawks trade Jack Johnson to Avalanche for Andreas Englund
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy