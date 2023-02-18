Open in App
Bentonville, AR
See more from this location?
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Registration for Bentonville Half Marathon underway

By Justin Trobaugh,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UjSEt_0krTZJRR00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Registration for the Bentonville Half Marathon is now underway.

This is the 13th year for the marathon which will be held on April 1. The organizers say they are expecting a strong year with people from out of state even signing up to run.

“It’s grown a lot over the years. COVID would have been our strongest year, but we are back and stronger than ever. So, we expect to have 3,000 people,” said recreation program supervisor Hannah Carter.

Information on how to sign up can be found here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bentonville, AR newsLocal Bentonville, AR
NWACC to host Spring Arts & Culture Festival
Bentonville, AR1 day ago
Doing Good: 5th graders raise money to buy K9 bulletproof vest
Bella Vista, AR1 day ago
Peel Museum & Botanical Garden nominated for USA Today award
Bentonville, AR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
KNWA Today: Kendal Mountain Film Tour coming to Fayetteville
Fayetteville, AR20 hours ago
City of Fayetteville announces spring 2023 bulky waste cleanup events
Fayetteville, AR16 hours ago
Weather Blog: Significant severe weather possible over the next couple of days
Fayetteville, AR15 hours ago
University of Arkansas, Red Cross team up for Beat Big Blue Blood Drive
Fayetteville, AR13 hours ago
SWEPCO announces NWA capacity improvement project
Prairie Grove, AR18 hours ago
February 2023 Golden Apple: Meghan Hastings
Springdale, AR1 day ago
WATCH: Eric Musselman and Ricky Council IV break down 75-57 loss to Tennessee
Fayetteville, AR6 hours ago
Frost Fest donates $50,000 to local nonprofits
Fayetteville, AR14 hours ago
Delce Tabbed Wilson/NFCA National Pitcher of the Week
Fayetteville, AR11 hours ago
Fayetteville receives ‘Tree City USA’ designation for 28th year
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Antisemitic graffiti removed from Razorback Greenway
Fayetteville, AR11 hours ago
Foo Fighters announce gig at Walmart AMP
Rogers, AR19 hours ago
Breaking down Arkansas’ SEC Indoor Championship win with jumper Carey McLeod
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Public safety building nears completion in Bella Vista
Bella Vista, AR1 day ago
Northwest Arkansas teachers respond to Arkansas LEARNS bill
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
Healthcare Hustle: Arkansas looks to students to address physician shortage
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Eastern Illinois avoids sweep as Arkansas bullpen gets roughed up late
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
TN man pleads not guilty to robbing Fayetteville bank
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
NWA Black Heritage Association works to preserve Black history in region
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
McEntire’s bounce-back mound effort sparks Diamond Hogs to win
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
41 dogs, puppies rescued from hoarder in rural Missouri
Saint Louis, MO15 hours ago
Northeastern State University to feature Miguel Zenon in 56th annual Green Country Jazz Festival
Tahlequah, OK1 day ago
Allergies increasing food insecurity, how you can help
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Bella Vista Ukraine benefit concert
Bella Vista, AR2 days ago
Bond amount reduced for OK man charged with attempted murder, arson in Crawford County
Tulsa, OK12 hours ago
Bail reduced in Crawford County manslaughter case
Fort Smith, AR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy