Registration for Bentonville Half Marathon underway

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Registration for the Bentonville Half Marathon is now underway.

This is the 13th year for the marathon which will be held on April 1. The organizers say they are expecting a strong year with people from out of state even signing up to run.

“It’s grown a lot over the years. COVID would have been our strongest year, but we are back and stronger than ever. So, we expect to have 3,000 people,” said recreation program supervisor Hannah Carter.

