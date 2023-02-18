Brownsville man accused of beating 51-year-old with metal pipes, police said

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A man has been taken into custody and accused of beating a 51-year-od man with two metal pipes on the roadway, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
Jaime Medina, 45, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
The charges were filed after officers responded to a call regarding an assault in progress at the 200 block of Viking Lane, police said. Medina was found with two metal pipes, police said.
“Officers told Medina to drop the pipes and he complied,” police stated.
Officers made contact with a 51-year-old man, who had visible injuries. That man told officers that Medina had assaulted him, police said.
"Victim also told officers he ran and asked for help from a female neighbor, 30, and Medina threatened the neighbor," police said.
When Medina was arrested, police searched him and found a plastic bag containing cocaine, police said.
“As Medina was being escorted to the patrol unit,” police said, “he refused to get into the backseat of the patrol unit, impeding the officers efforts to secure him safely inside.”
Medina was arraigned Wednesday and his bonds totaled $130,000
