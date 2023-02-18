Rolen Reportedly Chooses Cardinals Logo Over Phillies

Regardless of his time spent with the Philadelphia Phillies, Scott Rolen has reportedly chosen to have St. Louis Cardinals logo on his Hall of Fame plaque.

Scott Rolen, who was recently elected into the baseball Hall of Fame, has decided to place a St. Louis Cardinals logo on his plaque, according to multiple reports.

Rolen played the first six-and-a-half years with the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I believe this decision accurately represents a pivotal portion of my career based on our teams’ successes in St. Louis,” Rolen said in a statement issued by the Hall of Fame. “I am grateful to Philadelphia, St. Louis, Toronto and Cincinnati for the opportunities given to me as a player, but more importantly, for how they embraced me and my family.”

Rolen played more games with the Phillies (844) than with the Cardinals (661). But he won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2006 and his best season came two years earlier in ‘04, when he finished fourth in the Most Valuable Player voting.

Rolen won eight Gold Glove awards. Among third basemen, only Brooks Robinson (16), Mike Schmidt (10) and Nolan Arenado (10) have won more.

Rolen was the National League Rookie of the Year in 1997.

By the time Rolen’s career was over, he had crushed 316 home runs and knocked in 1,287 runs.

Rolen finished his career as one of 35 players with at least 2,000 hits, 300 home runs and 500 doubles.

The Hall of Fame induction will take place on July 23.

