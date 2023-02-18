Former Dodger Slugger Signs One-Year Deal With National League Team

He found a new home with a team looking to contend.

Former Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios has officially found a new home. After a long offseason of waiting, on Friday, he reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. There are no additional reports about the deal at the time, but Maddie Lee of the Sun Times was first to report on the move.

Rios has shown a lot of potential as a power hitter at the major league level, but has been unable to stay healthy.

Last year, Rios appeared in just 27 games, before landing on the injured list, and never making it back to the big league level. Over the course of his four seasons in LA, Rios appeared in just 112 games, making 291 plate appearances.

In his career, Rios has 20 home runs and 43 RBIs. If he could play a full season at that pace, he would hit somewhere around 29 home runs, which would be very solid for the player he's trying to be. However, he just hasn't been able to stay on the field.

Rios will try to revitalize his career with Cubs, where another one of his former teammates, Cody Bellinger, will be trying to do the same.

Between the two left-handed power hitters, the Cubs are hoping at least one former Dodger can get back on track. Best of luck in Chicago, Edwin!