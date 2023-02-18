Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Inside The Dodgers

Former Dodger Slugger Signs One-Year Deal With National League Team

By Noah Camras,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcUUG_0krTXz9100

He found a new home with a team looking to contend.

Former Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios has officially found a new home. After a long offseason of waiting, on Friday, he reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. There are no additional reports about the deal at the time, but Maddie Lee of the Sun Times was first to report on the move.

Rios has shown a lot of potential as a power hitter at the major league level, but has been unable to stay healthy.

Last year, Rios appeared in just 27 games, before landing on the injured list, and never making it back to the big league level. Over the course of his four seasons in LA, Rios appeared in just 112 games, making 291 plate appearances.

In his career, Rios has 20 home runs and 43 RBIs. If he could play a full season at that pace, he would hit somewhere around 29 home runs, which would be very solid for the player he's trying to be. However, he just hasn't been able to stay on the field.

Rios will try to revitalize his career with Cubs, where another one of his former teammates, Cody Bellinger, will be trying to do the same.

Between the two left-handed power hitters, the Cubs are hoping at least one former Dodger can get back on track. Best of luck in Chicago, Edwin!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reacts to Manny Machado Contract Extension
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Trayce Thompson Recognizes His Role With the Dodgers Moving Forward
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Insider Says Gavin Lux Will Be Sidelined For ‘A Long Time’
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Bummed About Missing Spring Training
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dodgers News: Miguel Rojas Reveals Gavin Lux Didn't Text Him Back After Injury
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Dodgers News: Daniel Hudson Provides An Encouraging Update On His Injury
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman in Attendance to Scout Top Japanese Pitcher
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodgers News: LA Adds Free Agent Shortstop Following Gavin Lux Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dodgers News: Doc Addresses Kershaw’s Current Health Status
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Former Dodger Reliever Latches on With Minnesota Twins
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Dodgers: Austin Barnes Believes LA Needs to Grow And Adapt in Post Justin Turner Era
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dodgers News: With Miguel Rojas Stepping in at Shortstop, Roberts Feels Bat Can Get Better
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Dodgers News: LA Relief Pitcher Talks Why He Chose The Boys in Blue
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Thanks 'Best Fanbase in the World' for Love and Support
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Dodgers Injury News: Miguel Rojas Leaves Sunday's Game With Leg Cramp
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Provides Update on Gavin Lux Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Left as Only Catcher for Team Mexico
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Talks About Learning From Miguel Rojas
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Alludes to Areas Defensive Improvement with Diego Cartaya
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Says He's Ready to Compete at the Big League Level
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Dodgers News: Writer Predicts Breakout Season for Rookie James Outman
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Appreciative of Support From Fans, Teammates, Colleagues
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Dodgers News: Ryan Pepiot Talks First Start of Spring, What Felt Good
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux to Miss the Season with a Devastating Knee Injury
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy