Family, students remember Lee’s Summit teacher killed in crash

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Kansas City metro lost an advocate for students and athletes. A Lee’s Summit teacher was killed in a crash Thursday morning.

Rachel Stone taught physical education and health at Lee’s Summit High School and worked in the district for 23 years.

“Always made it fun because like she taught health and you know there’s some awkward subjects in there, but she made it easy to learn,” Jaylee Bake said.

The 47-year-old was likely on her way to work when she was killed in a car crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a semi driver lost control on an icy 50 Highway and crossed the median into oncoming traffic.

The semi crashed head-on with Stone’s vehicle.

“I can’t see something like that happening to her,” Ashlee Blake said.

Stone was Ashlee’s assistant volleyball coach.

“She was just the most genuine person. She would just always make us laugh, have a good time at practice,” Ashlee said. “She was just what really made me keep trying at volleyball.”

Ashlee’s mom went to high school with Stone, and Stone was her sister’s dance coach. Part of the reason she’s now coach of the Tigerettes.

“She’s just always been so proud of me and has helped me become the person I am today as a person and a coach,” Kaylee Bake said. “So I miss her a lot and it’s very sad.”

“She really took them all under her wing and she really is a great person,” mom Kasey Bake said.

Stone was very involved in the Lee’s Summit community. She ran social media for Summit Lanes Bowling Alley and was a member of Open Range Fellowship Church.

“We’re just going to miss her,” Pastor Tony Nunn said. “We’re just going to miss her.”

Nunn talked to Stone’s husband Scott. She leaves behind a 17- and 21-year-old, who just got engaged. He said her caring spirit will be missed.

“Just real energetic, always had room for one more at the table,” Nunn said.

Nunn said family knows moving forward will be hard, but they cling to prayer and remember Stone’s smile. In the meantime, Ashlee will hit the court and play.

“Every game now will be for her,” Ashlee said.

Counselors were available to students and staff Thursday and Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.