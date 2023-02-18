Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

Fundraiser set up to help family of Kansas City officer killed in crash

By Tia JohnsonMakenzie Koch,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdF3A_0krTX8t700

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As a local family makes funeral arrangements, the Kansas City police union is working to support them.

The Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 99 is taking donations for the family of Officer James Muhlbauer , who was killed Wednesday night when another driver hit his patrol vehicle.

Kansas City-area police escort fallen K9 Champ to funeral home

Muhlbauer, a 20-year veteran of the Kansas City Police Department, and K9 officer Champ were patrolling near the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

Video showed the police officer was traveling eastbound on a green light. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Jerron Lightfoot was driving at 85 mph and ran a red light, striking the patrol car.

That crash caused a second collision with a pedestrian. Emergency crews pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The identity of this person has not been released yet, but the victim has been described as a man in his 50s.

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

The crash knocked Muhlbauer unconscious in the driver’s seat, and he was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Champ was in the backseat of the patrol vehicle at the time of the crash. Muhlbauer later died at the hospital. Champ was killed at the scene.

Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the deadly crash.

Kansas City’s police union is now accepting donations here .

SAFE, the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund, is also presenting a check to Muhlbauer’s family in the coming days.

Funeral arrangements for Muhlbauer and Champ have not been released yet.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Kansas City Police Board remembers fallen KCPD officer, K9
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
Multiple officers shot, police in standoff at 23rd, Blue Ridge, KCPD says
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
One person hurt in Kansas City house fire Tuesday morning
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Independence neighbors want answers after gunfire causes damages to homes, vehicles
Independence, MO12 hours ago
Woman pleads guilty to killing wife with kids in Kansas City apartment
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
KCKPD searching for vehicle involved in deadly shooting
Kansas City, KS21 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies days after crash in east Kansas City
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City man’s death ruled a homicide 4 months later
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Out-of-control truck barely misses Missouri trooper on I-70
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Multiple homes, vehicles damaged after shots fired in Independence
Independence, MO1 day ago
Kansas City man convicted in 2018 killing of his wife
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Olathe man killed in overnight crash on I-35
Olathe, KS1 hour ago
Northeast KC tenants protest after new apartment owner triples rent
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
Lawrence man pleads ‘no contest’ to crime witnessed by police
Lawrence, KS14 hours ago
New ‘Fountain City Wheat’ will help maintain Kansas City fountains
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
Man charged in deaths of KC officer, man appears in court
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City-area family helping spread awareness after daughter’s rare disease
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Shawnee woman sentenced for child’s death in 2020
Shawnee, KS13 hours ago
Downtown apartment building turns former bus terminal into indoor dog park
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
Jackson County voices opposition to potential KC landfill
Kansas City, MO12 hours ago
Bill to rename highway after fallen Independence officer in final stages
Independence, MO2 days ago
44,000 Cass, Jackson County homeowners now can’t sell homes without landfill disclosure
Kansas City, MO8 hours ago
Final passengers celebrate last flights at old KCI Airport terminal
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City begins opening New Airport Terminal
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City Housing Market heading back to normal
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
MoDOT’s plan to fix potholes on Kansas City-area highways
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City jazz star Ronald McFadden dies unexpectedly at 66
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
Be one of the first to ride new Zambezi Zinger at Kansas City’s Worlds of Fun
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
What happens to the old Kansas City airport terminals, garages?
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Party City will hold bankruptcy auction for lease to KC-area location
Belton, MO16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy