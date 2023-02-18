Open in App
Lewis County, WV
WBOY 12 News

Lewis County Schools to start using ‘Handle with Care’ Program

By Makayla Schindler,

11 days ago

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lewis County High School hosted a conference to discuss the “Handle with Care” program on February 8, beginning at 8 a.m.

The Handle with Care program promotes safe and supportive homes, schools and communities that protect children, and help traumatized children heal and thrive. It is run through the West Virginia Center for Children’s Justice, which is run through the West Virginia State Police. There are three parts to this program including:

  • Notification from first responders to the school – Through poverty, the drug epidemic, and the COVID-19 pandemic, sometimes kids live in these chaotic environments where law enforcement is called and trauma can be inflicted. When responding to these calls, first responders will send a message to the school, regarding the child’s information – no details about the incident will be added, so that staff can “handle with care.”
  • Schools becoming trauma-informed – Creating trauma-sensitive areas within classrooms or schools so that kids can feel safe to learn. Teachers will be educated on what trauma does to a developing brain, looks like inside the classroom, and what they can be done to mitigate negative effects.
  • Mental Health – Providers with resources will become available for children when set up around the school. With a parent’s consent, children can receive these services.
On Friday, there were 15 different topics that were presented at the conference. Staff members got to choose two of the topic presentations they could attend.

Andrea Darr—West Virginia Center for Children’s Justice Director—mentioned why this program is important for children in West Virginia schools. She said, “children experiencing trauma go into survival mode, they’re not thinking. They can’t make, you know, you don’t think clearly when you’re traumatized. So, if they have been traumatized by something and they come to school, they’re not learning. It is so frustrating for the kids and it is so frustrating for the staff. So our answer is, let’s give a notification to the school that this child might be traumatized. And if you get a notification, it doesn’t mean you approach the child. It just means you’re proactive instead of reactive.”

With students having Friday off, the school decided to have “Professional Development for Teachers” days. They invited Darr, who reached out to multiple guest speakers for the conference. Jim Sporleder, the creator of Paper Tigers—a documentary on how being trauma-informed transformed his school—was one of the many speakers.

This program is not only beneficial for the children of West Virginia, but it is also free of cost and will now be available to the children of Lewis County High School.

