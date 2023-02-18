‘Bridgerton’: Fans Are Upset Penelope and Colin Will Get a Wedding Scene

Bridgerton Season 3 is currently in production. Fans are thrilled to finally see the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) play out. After all, Penelope has had her eye on Colin for years.

However, with rumors of a spectacular wedding scene, some fans aren’t too thrilled that this duo is getting something previous Bridgerton couples never experienced.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will debut in 2023

After years of lusting after Colin, Penelope will finally turn over a new leaf during Bridgerton Season 3 . “She has Colin on such a pedestal, and she thinks he’s perfect,” Coughlan told E! News about Penelope. “He’s not. He’s just a human being. So she needs to stop thinking he’s perfect and appreciate herself more.”

With several new men in town, Penelope will be determined to move on from her lifelong crush. “Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season,” an official description reads via Twitter . “But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.”

Penelope’s stumbles might be the very thing that reconnects her with Colin.

Colin and Penelope’s wedding scene is upsetting fans

A newly leaked behind-the-scenes video showed extras waiting outside a London chapel. It appears that Polin is getting a major wedding scene. However, as thrilled as fans are to see their love story come to life, this magnificent wedding — which is even being kept under wraps from extras– is ruffling some feathers.

Fans are already pointing out that Bridgerton failed to showcase the wedding ceremonies between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon, The Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) or Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

From the looks of the video, it looks like something major is going to happen at Polin’s wedding. (It could be that Eloise (Claudia Jessie) spills the beans about Penelope being Lady Whistledown). However, fans won’t know much more until Bridgerton Season 3 debuts on Netflix later this year.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 clues

Speaking of Eloise, if she is the cause of chaos at Colin and Penelope’s wedding, this could lead to clues about season 4 . The series has already been renewed through the fourth season, though Netflix has not announced which Bridgerton sibling will stand in the spotlight.

“There’s eight Bridgerton siblings so there are eight books. We are definitely planning on following each one of their romantic stories,” Rhimes told Entertainment Tonight . “We are not necessarily going in order. But we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their story.”

Some observant fans are looking at clues from the first few seasons of Bridgerton and guessing that Eloise Bridgerton will be getting her love story next.

Eloise’s love story is chronicled in Quinn’s fifth novel, To Sir, Phillip With Love . For fans that may have missed it, Sir. Philip (Chris Fulton) is currently in a loveless marriage with Penelope’s cousin Marina (Ruby Barker).

It will be interesting to see how Eloise and Philip connect.