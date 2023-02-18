‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Addresses Love Fan Theory: ‘You’re Just Wrong’

Penn Badgley, famous for his starring role in the hit Netflix series You , recently addressed a fan theory that Love Quinn, Joe Goldberg’s ex, might still be alive. Badgley revealed the popular fan theory was wrong and that Love is, in fact, dead.

What happened to Love in ‘You’ Season 3?

Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) seemed a perfect match when they met in You Season 2. Love had the same murderous tendencies as Joe. And as they covered each other’s crimes, they cemented their dedication to one another and proved to be a great team.

However, things changed for the killer couple in season 3 of the Netflix series. After having baby Henry, Love focused on building her business and social standing. Joe, who seemed bogged down by married life and Love’s ambition, moved on to his next obsession — his library co-worker, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

By the end of You Season 3, Joe and Love’s marriage was over. Both had cheated. And when their last few murders became impossible to cover up, things turned deadly.

After telling Marienne about Joe’s murders, Love tried to poison him. But Joe slipped her the poison before setting the house on fire. Love died in the blaze, and Joe escaped after leaving a severed toe behind to make it look like he had perished too.

Joe leaves Henry with a couple he befriended at work. Then he heads to Paris to find Marienne.

Penn Badgley addresses a fan theory about Love

Unlike Joe’s other girlfriends , Love was a formidable force who could outsmart and outmaneuver almost anyone. So when Joe left her to die, some fans were convinced she would survive.

Many viewers have speculated that Love will return in future You episodes. But in a recent Vanity Fair video, Badgley addressed a fan comment suggesting Love would come back for revenge in You Season 4. He confirmed the character wouldn’t return.

“So I hear you,” Badgely said. “And I know that you love Love. But you’re wrong.”

You creator and showrunner Sera Gamble also confirmed Love’s death after season 3 aired. “She is lying there [dead],” she told Newsweek . “I’m not trying to be ‘was there a parachute under that seat in the airplane?’ She is [dead].”

When is the ‘You’ Season 4 Part 2 release date?

You Season 4 premiered on Netflix on Feb. 9, 2023. The five-episode first half follows Joe from Paris to London , where he finds Marienne and decides to leave her alone after realizing he terrifies her.

While in London, Joe takes on a new identity as Jonathan Moore — thanks to the assassin that Love’s wealthy father sent to kill him — and finds a job as a literature professor . But Joe finds himself roped into a smarmy social circle of rich snobs. And when one winds up dead in his apartment, he realizes a killer in their group is stalking him.

After five episodes, fans are eager to see Joe defeat his new serial-killer rival. Luckily, there won’t be much of a wait. The You Season 4 Part 2 release date is Mar. 9, 2023.