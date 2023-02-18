Austin Peay cheerleading team is only group suspended, investigated, school confirms

Austin Peay State University has confirmed that the suspension and investigation of policy violations are limited to the cheer team. The dance team and mascot "Governor Peay" are not affected.

Austin Peay executive director of public relations Bill Persinger would not go into details about the investigation.

“I don’t know the details or the nature of what’s being alleged," Persinger said. "The usual processes are, for example if it is a student issue, as far as student conduct, that would typically go through our student affairs. If it’s employee-related, it would go through HR processes, but both of those depend on exactly what it is. There would also be other entities involved depending on the nature of the allegations.”

On Wednesday, it was announced that the APSU cheer team was suspended indefinitely following potential policy violations.

Austin Peay Athletic Director Gerald Harrison said that the school became aware of potential violations that resulted in the cheer team's suspension while an investigation is conducted.

About the Governors cheer team

Governors cheer squad is normally on the sidelines of the men's and women's Governors home basketball games, but missed Wednesday's game against Central Arkansas, according to Persinger.

Governors cheer team online roster says that the squad is comprised of 25 members, five male and 20 females ranging from freshmen to a graduate student.

The Governors cheer team placed in fourth-place in the Small Coed Division I competition, finishing just behind Southeastern Louisiana's team while topping both Belmont and Providence College in the six-team finals of the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) & Universal Dance Association (UDA) College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships on Jan. 13-15 at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Maurice Grant is the coach for the Governors cheer squad.

According to his social media, Grant was the assistant cheerleading coach at Kentucky from June 2011 to January 2013. He joined Austin Peay as assistant cheerleading coach from January 2013 to June 2019. He became the spirit coordinator in July 2022, a position he still holds.

Social media from both the school and team are quiet about the investigation. Their Instagram was last updated on Feb. 14 with a video of the squad practicing.

What questions still need answered?

There has not been any word on what policies were violated, who was involved or how long the investigation is expected to take.

The Leaf Chronicle has reached out to university administration for more details and has asked for details regarding:

The structure and leadership of the cheer team

Timeline of events leading up to investigation

Emails between APSU personnel regarding the situation

Policies for APSU personnel and athletes

Coach Maurice Grant's job description and hiring dates

Funding and budgeting for the cheer squad

And, how many camps and competitions does the team attend annually

