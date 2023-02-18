Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
CBS New York

Queens deli owner recovering after man opened fire with pistol and AR-15

By Natalie Duddridge,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K3GWS_0krTTmLK00

Queens deli owner ambushed by man armed with pistol, assault rifle 01:57

NEW YORK -- A Queens deli owner was ambushed by a suspect armed with a pistol and an assault rifle.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with the victim, who described the terrifying ordeal from the hospital.

Video shows a man wearing all black walk into Express Deli on Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park and pull out a pistol.

Police said the man fired multiple times at Sam Kaid, 47, who was working behind the counter Thursday afternoon.

A bullet grazed Kaid's head, another hit his wrist. A 27-year-old man was also shot in the wrist.

Video shows the suspect briefly left the store before returning 30 second later with a larger gun - an AR-15 style rifle, according to police - and fired several more times.

Kaid's nephew said it's miraculous his uncle lived.

"He was shot like on top of his eye," said Mehanad Kaldk. "It grazed him. It could have been a lot worse."

Duddridge spoke with Kaid by phone while he's recovering at the hospital.

"I was shocked. I didn't know why he started shooting at me. I fell to the floor," said Kaid. "I called the cops, I called my brother. I said call the ambulance, call the cops. I was bleeding."

Kaid's family owns the deli. He said the suspect used to live at the homeless shelter across the street and, six months ago, rented a room above the deli.

Kaid said there were no problems before the shooting.

"He's a quiet guy. He comes in and out of the store," said Kaid. "No arguing."

Police arrested 35-year-old Donnie Hudson, who they said was found carrying a backpack full of ammo, a pistol and an AR-15. He faces many charges, including attempted murder.

"I could have never predicted this," said Kaldk.

Kaldk told us his uncle is married with six kids.

"Everybody loves him," he said. "He's been here for over 20 years. We're just trying to make an honest living here."

Even though they're terrified, relatives said they'll keep the deli going until Kaid is healthy enough to work again.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
NYPD: Man shot, killed during dispute in Bronx lobby
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Suspect sought in East New York shooting
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYPD on hunt for suspect in fatal shooting of 25-year-old man in Bronx
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Suspect posed as deliveryman in Queens store robbery
Queens, NY14 hours ago
NYPD: Suspect slashed workers at Midtown McDonald's
New York City, NY2 days ago
Suspects accused of stealing $20,000 in armed robbery spree
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Caught on video: N.J. home explodes, sending first responders for cover
Pompton Lakes, NJ1 day ago
American Airlines bus stolen from JFK Airport
Brooklyn, NY2 hours ago
NYPD searching for comedian Leo Cofresi in subway shooting investigation
New York City, NY3 days ago
Perth Amboy students plan walkout after 11-year-old stabbed
Perth Amboy, NJ2 days ago
Queens man charged with murder in mother's stabbing death
Queens, NY3 days ago
Tyler Flach gets to 25 years to life in deadly L.I. brawl
Mineola, NY10 hours ago
2 women shot in East New York
New York City, NY3 days ago
NYPD honors rookie officer Edward Byrne, killed in the line 35 years ago
New York City, NY2 days ago
Man tried to board flight with machine gun, fake U.S. Marshal badge, feds say
Newark, NJ23 hours ago
Murder trial for Angela Pollina begins over death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva
Center Moriches, NY1 day ago
N.J. councilwoman's funeral to be held in Newark
Newark, NJ3 days ago
104-year-old Jersey City author reflects on Black history she has witnessed
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
4 demoted FDNY chiefs file lawsuit to get jobs back
New York City, NY14 hours ago
LIRR rolls out new schedules with Grand Central Madison service
New York City, NY1 day ago
LIRR commuters frustrated with new schedule changes
Oyster Bay, NY3 hours ago
Crane topples over, sends truck into power lines in N.J.
Cresskill, NJ1 day ago
Water main break leaves most of Hoboken with little-to-no pressure
Hoboken, NJ1 day ago
"Campaign for Size Freedom" takes on body size discrimination
Manhattan, NY16 hours ago
Barbershop joins spa made famous by documentary about helping cancer patients
Wyandanch, NY1 day ago
Boil water advisory in effect in Hoboken as repairs begin
Hoboken, NJ10 hours ago
"Day of Resolve" set to counter "Day of Hate"
New York City, NY3 days ago
Hoboken water restored; Boil advisory remains in effect
Hoboken, NJ1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy