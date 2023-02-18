Megan Fox found suspicious texts and DMs on Machine Gun Kelly’s phone: sources

She outfoxed him.

A source tells us Megan Fox found “DM’s and text messages” on her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s phone that led her to “believe he has been having an affair.”

Trouble began last weekend when the “Jennifer’s Body” star, 36, deleted many of her photos with the 32-year-old singer.

“You can taste the dishonesty/it’s all over your breath,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow with lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me.”

She later completely deleted her Instagram and took off her engagement ring .

Our source tells us, “They are broken up, but Megan is seeing where they stand. She wants to see what they can salvage.”

The insider added that Machine Gun Kelly “really wants to make up.”

Meanwhile, a source told People , “They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

In the spirit of fixing their relationship, the pair were photographed together in a car on Valentine’s Day, leaving an office building that houses marriage and couple’s counselors.

Online sleuths speculated the fight may have something to do with Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue,” Lloyd’s management team told Page Six. “It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd called speculation she is behind the couple’s issues “disrespectful.” Getty Images

Fox and Kelly started dating in 2020 and got engaged last year .

Reps for both did not respond to requests for comment.