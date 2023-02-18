Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local holocaust survivor shares her life story with students, weighs in on recent LA hate crime attack

By Jennifer Franco,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zywG7_0krTQ88a00

A local holocaust survivor is weighing on the alleged hate crime targeting two Jewish men in Los Angeles.

Charges against the suspect were announced as Rickie Taras was sharing her life story with students at Sacred Heart School in Palm Desert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08D6u0_0krTQ88a00

Taras shared old photos and detailed her experience growing up under Nazi rule. She says it's important to keep sharing her story to prevent something like the holocaust from happening again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2sJn_0krTQ88a00

She also shared why she thinks Jewish people are still targeted today.

“There’s no punishment for crime. politicians are just happy where they are and they don't want to be voted out, and so they do what the majority of the people in their community want,” Taras said.

Watch News Channel 3's tonight at 10 and 11 p.m. for the full story including reactions from local middle school students on what it means to them to hear directly from a holocaust survivor.

