GOP pulls away from Social Security cuts

Scott has amended his much-maligned plan , maintaining he never meant for it to apply to Medicare, Social Security and “other essential services.”

“Note to President Biden, Sen. Schumer and Sen. McConnell — As you know, this was never intended to apply to Social Security, Medicare, or the U.S. Navy,” Scott wrote in bolded letters in his updated plan .

The change indicates that Democrats have won the messaging war over the popular programs, which appear to be off-limits in spending negotiations over the debt limit.

That shouldn’t be a huge surprise, as President Biden got Republicans to applaud the idea of ensuring funding for Medicare and Social Security at the State of the Union.

Still, the White House isn’t convinced Republicans have given up on trying to overhaul the programs, stating that it’s been a long-sought goal for the party.

“Make no mistake, his true colors are undeniable and on the record,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said of Scott on Friday.

Scott was under pressure from fellow Senate Republicans who blamed his policy plan for their disappointing 2022 election performance.

McConnell said last week that Scott’s stance on retirement benefits would present a “challenge” to his reelection prospects in Florida.

The Hill’s Alexander Bolton has the full story on Scott’s changed plan.