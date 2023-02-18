Open in App
Mound, MN
See more from this location?
CBS Minnesota

Non-profit group releases renderings for "Eli Hart Playground" in Mound but needs more help

By Adam Duxter,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAwHp_0krTPgu800

Non-profit group releases renderings for "Eli Hart Playground" 02:05

MOUND, Minn. -- What started as a desire to help a stranger has grown into a potential overhaul for Mound's most recognizable park.

Tiffany Beitler and Jen Houghton were two of many disheartened by the news that 6-year-old Eli Hart had been murdered this past May.

Hart was found in the trunk of his mother Julissa Thaler 's car after being shot and killed. Thaler was sentenced to life in prison for the murder on Thursday.

"I found out that he was at my daughter's school," Beitler said. "It just hit very close to home. I was extremely sad and depressed about it."

"This is something we just couldn't move past from," Houghton said.

The two put a call to social media. The response was almost instant. People wanted to help. Soon, a suggestion to replace an aging playground at Surfside Park came to the top of the list of ideas.

"We wanted something really fun and exciting," Beitler said. "An attraction for kids, and it to reflect Eli and his childhood."

The group has since raised nearly $30,000 through an online fundraiser. They're also closing in on finalizing their status as a 501c3, which they anticipate helping pull in corporate donations. To reach their goal of breaking ground by Oct. 1, they'll need to raise an additional $170,000.

"I think we were just so passionate about doing this that it could have been any number and we would have just gone forward," Beitler said.

On Friday, Beitler and Houghton shared custom renderings of what the park could be.

"[I'd want people to know] Something good can come out of something so tragic," Houghton said.

An online fundraiser can be found by visiting the Eli Hart Memorial Playground Facebook page.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Grieving family shares memories of Larry Jiles Jr., aka Chef Hot Hands
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Free snowstorm parking lot program in Minneapolis, St. Paul was a big hit
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Car damaged by a pothole? Here's how to get compensated
Minneapolis, MN11 hours ago
Maple Grove pushes boundaries against the status quo of high school dance teams
Maple Grove, MN14 hours ago
2 Miami teens flourishing in AP classes thanks to Edina ABC program
Edina, MN19 hours ago
Construction worker dies after job site accident in Edina
Edina, MN2 days ago
St. Olaf football players launch pop up barber shop to specialize in cutting Black hair
Northfield, MN2 days ago
Larry "Chef Hot Hands" Jiles Jr. among men killed in St. Paul shooting
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
MPS allows students to work with a therapist without leaving school
Minneapolis, MN14 hours ago
Kurtis Neu sentenced to probation for illegally filming men inside MN State Fair bathroom stalls
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Underserved neighborhoods given boost to switch over to clean, solar energy
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Taste of the Twin Cities information
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
As St. Paul reels from deadly weekend, gun control opponents recognize prevention bills may pass this session at Capitol
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
After "exhausting week," Roof Depot demolition protesters gather for block party
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
VIDEO: No serious injuries after crash between police officer, motorist in Oak Park Heights
Oak Park Heights, MN2 days ago
2 teen pedestrians injured after crash on I-35
Burnsville, MN23 hours ago
Fugitive convicted of murder found dead in Boom Island Park
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
Minneapolis Public Schools' tech systems disrupted; after-school activities cancelled Monday
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Cody Fohrenkam sentenced to just over 38.5 years in Deshaun Hill's murder
Minneapolis, MN17 hours ago
1 killed in rollover crash due to icy road conditions
Farmington, MN1 day ago
Newly announced concerts include Wu-Tang Clan, Nas and Weezer
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Big 10 Women's Basketball Tourney begins in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
With rent prices surging, did you know you can negotiate a lower monthly cost?
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Northeast Minneapolis Target evacuates after bomb threat
Minneapolis, MN4 days ago
Thompson, Warriors' supporting cast hold off Timberwolves
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Minneapolis elected leaders worried about escalating interactions with activists
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
NEXT Weather: Snow to impact Wednesday morning commute
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy