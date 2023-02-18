Open in App
Vaccine passport ban passes by one vote in state senate

By Joel Porter,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12iATs_0krTNTax00

( KXNET ) — North Dakota lawmakers are now a month and a half into the winter session.

This week, both chambers have passed dozens of bills. But there are a handful of bills you may have missed that narrowly made it through.

Of the dozens of votes already passed in the house and senate this week, they weren’t all up or down majorities, there were three votes in the house and senate that came down to less than a 10-vote majority.

One of the closest votes in the house happened on House Bill 1225 , which was put forward by representative Steve Vetter wanting a website tracking statewide property tax information.

“If you don’t like your property taxes and think they’re too high, the only way you can make an argument to get them lowered is to show that other people are paying less and it’s the same type of house,” Rep. Vetter said.

Vetter needed 48 votes to move the bill along, and he got 48.

“Police officers and judicial people are confidential, they’re taken off, so you can’t search for their house,” Rep. Vetter said.

According to the bill, the state tax commissioner would oversee the site and the bill includes around $424,000 to pay for it.

Senator Dick Dever drafted Senate Bill 2163 asking for clear, plain language on voting ballots. That bill passed by just seven votes.

“People vote for the concept, they don’t necessarily vote for what’s in the measure or the implications of it,” Sen. Dever said.

Senator Bob Paulson didn’t have much of a fight in the senate as he looked to pass one of his bills in the senate pertaining to rental properties. Specifically, asking for inspections when people move out of apartments.

“It ensures that when someone takes over a lease, starts a new lease, however, it works out, that there are inspections done on the property,” Sen. Paulson said. “Which I think will protect the landlord and the tenant.”

But the closest vote of the week was on Senate Bill 2274 put forward by senator David Clemons, which bans vaccine passports. And that bill passed by just one vote.

“I think that there are arguments on both sides. I’m glad it passed, I’m glad it’s going forward. So, we’ll see how it goes over on the house side,” Sen. Paulson said.

The crossover date for all bills in the house and senate happens next Friday.

