The Incarnate Word Academy girls basketball team celebrated Senior "Knight" – as it's called for the Red Knights – with a convincing 74-41 victory over visiting Ursuline Academy on Thursday.

The win was the 93rd straight for Incarnate Word (25-0), the top-ranked team in the SBLive Missouri Power 25 girls basketball rankings and the No. 6 team in the SBLive Power 25 national girls basketball rankings .

The Red Knights close out the regular season on Tuesday at John Burroughs.

Molly Higgins led Ursuline (16-9) with 12 points, while Brooklynn Williams added 10.

