Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak mocks players for ‘silly answers’ as couple fail to solve puzzle during bonus round

PAT Sajak has once again shaded contestants on the popular game show, this time towards one losing pair.

The Wheel of Fortune host openly mocked a husband and wife duo after they struck out on the prize puzzle.

Players Jennifer and Jay headed to the bonus round after besting the competition on Wheel of Fortune Credit: ABC

However, host Pat Sajak mocked their incorrect guesses in the bonus round Credit: ABC

Friday was the end of Sweethearts Week on Wheel, and Jennifer and Jay from Clinton, Arkansas were the last big winners.

In the final prize round, the couple, married for 27 years, chose the category: "What Are You Doing?"

After revealing the show-given R,S,T,L,N and E, they selected additional letters G,D,P and A.

But that wasn't much help, and they were left with a board that read:

"_ _ _ _ S _ NG _N _ _ _ _ R _"

Realizing the situation looked dim, Pat sarcastically asked: "Well, do you want to just chat about something for a while or do you want to try to solve?"

Obviously the winners were going to give it their all, and the 76-year-old host tried to turn cheerleader.

"It looks daunting, that’s for sure, but you know, stranger things have happened."

With nothing to lose, Jay and Jennifer spouted out whatever popped in their mind.

"Dancing on my yard?" Jay guessed.

"Cruising in my cars?" shot out Jennifer.

Finally, Jay combined the two in a desperate attempt as time ran out: "Dancing in my cars?"

WORKING OUT

When the buzzer rang, Pat began to laugh at them, and mocked their attempt.

"They’re not only saying silly answers, they’re saying them together," he stated.

The correct answer was: "Focusing on my work."

"You could have stood here for several months and tried to get that," Pat slammed. "You just didn’t have the letters."

The couple lost out on a Mercedes Benz, but did take home $20,310 in cash and prizes.

HOW RUDE!

Sweetheart's Week has not been kind to the longtime host, as earlier in the week, Pat was called out for being "rude" to several of the couples.

On Wednesday's show, Mark and Debi - college sweethearts married for 42 years - put their heads together and wound up with the most money, sending them to the bonus round.

Before they spun the wheel, they kissed on the lips.

Pat began “I have a personal question to ask you…" he then noticed their smooch.

"As soon as you're through,” he uncomfortably added.

The question wound up being: “How's Dorothy?” as Pat asked about Debi's mom.

Though the pecking pair didn't get the bonus puzzle in the end they still won $27K, and fans loved their energy.

Pat has been on Wheel of Fortune alongside co-host Vanna White for four decades.

The letters were of little help for the tough puzzle Credit: ABC

Jennifer and Jay lost out on a new car Credit: ABC