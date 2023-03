A poacher shot eight white-tailed deer and left them to rot in northern Idaho, wildlife officials said.

Now authorities are looking for the person who did it, and they are asking for the public’s help.

The eight deer were killed during the evening of Feb. 12 or in the morning on Feb. 13 and left in an area south of Potlatch, Idaho Fish and Game said in Feb. 15 news release.

Officials said they believe the same person is responsible for all eight deaths.

A similar incident was investigated in the fall, and the events could be connected, officials said.

Anyone with information about the poacher and this incident can contact Idaho Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Tony Imthurn at 208-716-8099 or the the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

An online report can also be made.

“Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward,” officials said.

Potlatch is about 315 miles north of Boise.

Two bucks seen on farm with antlers locked together, Kansas photos show. One was dead

Bobcat dies after being first wild mammal to test positive for avian flu in California

Beloved rhino pair named Bonnie and Clyde butchered by poachers in South Africa park