A New Pancake House is Coming to Arlington Heights

A new restaurant/pancake house is getting ready to open in the Arlington Heights/ Mount Prospect area.

Owner Peter Tourlis tells What Now Chicago the new restaurant is more than a month away from opening but declined to share any additional information. This won’t be Tourlis’ first restaurant, as he owns Meli Cafe Pancake House & Restaurant in Racine, WI. This may be the company’s second location, but nothing is confirmed. If so, customers can expect breakfast classics and a few specialties, such as “loukoumades,” which are fried dough covered in honey and topped with cinnamon.

Tourlis recently put up a Craigslist ad to begin to fill his staff. In the job posting, it appears this restaurant is coming near the corner of East Palentine Road and North Arlington Heights Road. If that’s the case, this will be a perfect area for the restaurant, whether it’s an expansion or a new concept. West Rand Road is littered with chain restaurants, such as Panera Bread, Corner Bakery, and Starbucks. An independent breakfast would be a perfect fit.

This will be an excellent opportunity for Tourlis, whose Racine restaurant was recently voted the best breakfast in the area by The Journal Times. The restaurant takes pride in its breakfast menu, offering everything from super-sized stuffed pancakes with scrambled eggs, bacon, and American cheese to “Meli Banana Split” crepes filled with strawberries, bananas, and pecans and topped with whipped cream. Meli Cafe serves 100% Angus beef burgers, Panini, and wrap specials for lunch.

