High school wrestling: Locals still in hunt for state titles

A handful of locals remained in the hunt for NCHSAA state wrestling titles on Friday night.

Grapplers from North Pitt and Ayden-Grifton represented the 2A ranks while D.H. Conley sent one wrestler to the 4A tournament. Action concludes Saturday.

Following is a breakdown of local competitors:

2A

113 pounds: Ayden-Grifton’s Keller Guthrie (29-8) lost his opener to top seed Josh Miller of Seaforth in 15-3 major decision. Guthrie was then pinned by Jose Trejo of Surry Central.

120: A-G’s Bailor Peebles (44-12) opened the action with a win, pinning Christian Pearce in 5:47, but he was then pinned in the quarterfinals by Jared Thomas from Morehead City. Peebles then lost a hard-fought loser’s bracket bout, 7-6, to Barulio Nolasco-Rayo out of Louisburg.

126: North Pitt’s Hayden Manning (37-8) lost his opener to Hunter Fagan of Rutherford-Spindale, but he bounced back with a tech fall victory over North Wilkes’ Simitrio Hernandez (2:18, 16-1) in the losers bracket, setting up a match against South Lenoir’s Chris Haro.

145: North Pitt’s Jacob Crump (44-6) was stung in his opener, a 2-1 decision at the hands of Burns’ John David Curtis. He rebounded by pinning Hunter Digh of East Gaston, setting up a bout with Morehead’s Ephram Biggs.

182: Ayden-Grifton’s Jack Ewell (35-20) was pinned in 1:03 in his opener by Weddington’s Nicholas Harris, then suffered a losers bracket pin from North Surry’s Garrett Shore.

4A

120: D.H. Conley’s Christopher Bonner (36-8) claimed a 6-0 decision over Cary’s Alexander Schweitzer in his first match before suffering a 14-2 major decision to Ragsdale’s Isaac Sheehan in the quarterfinals. Bonner then entered the losers bracket and pinned Jack Britt’s Justin Travers to set up a match against Cleveland’s Matthew Vindigni.