Collision near Buckman leaves teens injured

Two teens were injured, Monday, in a southeast Morrison County collision.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old female juvenile driver from Randall and her 14-year-old male passenger were transported by ambulance as a result of the crash. The extent and nature of their injuries were not divulged.

The report states that, at about 2:32 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of 93rd Street and 260th Avenue, just west of Buckman.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brian Dukowitz, 29, Little Falls, was southbound on 260th Avenue. He slowed down for a stop sign at the intersection, but never came to a complete stop before proceeding.

The juvenile driver, who was eastbound on 93rd Street, “could not stop in time,” according to the report, and collided with Dukowitz’s vehicle.

Both of the juveniles in the eastbound vehicle were transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with “unknown injuries.” Dukowitz was not injured.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz First Response Team, the Pierz Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.