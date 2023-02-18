Former Cherokee Chief Superior Court Judge Frank Mills remembered

A painting of Judge Frank C. Mills III was on display at the justice center that bears his name Friday. Special

Judge Frank C. Mills III, a former chief Superior Court judge in Cherokee County, died Friday at the age of 74 at his home in Canton.

Mills was first appointed as a Superior Court judge on Feb. 9, 1981, a position he would go on to hold for 30 years, getting elected eight times. Before that, he was the district attorney for the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit, which serves Cherokee County — he was appointed to that position by then-Gov. George Busbee in 1978.

Even after he retired as chief judge in 2012, he continued to serve on the circuit as a senior judge until last year.

Mills’ son, Frank “Tater” Crouthers Mills, said his father is the “epitome of selfless service.”

“One luxury I will always have is being the son of Frank and Mandy Mills,” he said. “In my mind, they have been and always will be the most exceptional people I have ever met and known. They are the epitome of selfless service. They are people who dedicate their lives and more to the service and wellbeing of others.”

Mills’ wife of over 40 years, Mandy Mills, added that her husband was “truly the kindest and best of men.”

Mills was trained at the National Judicial College and the American Academy of Judicial Education. In addition to his role as a judge, Mills spent time as an instructor at many continuing education seminars for district attorneys, the police academy and superior court judges in such subjects as conspiracy, motor vehicle theft, habitual traffic violator, ethics, death penalty trials and handicapped access to the courts, both locally and nationally.

Mills was elected and served on the Board of Governors of the State Bar of Georgia, and as a district administrative judge and member of the Judicial Council from 1988 to 1990. He also chaired the Pattern Jury Instruction Committee for over 17 years, and twice served, by invitation, on the Supreme Court of Georgia.

Other accomplishments in Mills’ life include serving as presiding judge over the Ninth Judicial Administrative District, has been involved in well over 300 felony jury trials and over 50 murder cases.

In 2013, the county's justice center was renamed in his honor: The Frank C. Mills III Justice Center.

Cherokee County Superior Court Judge Tony Baker remembers knowing Mills as a child through his father, and later trying cases in his courtroom as a young attorney. He said everyone respected Judge Mills.

“He was always involved with Tater…I remember watching them ride bikes all through Canton when Tater was probably 7 or 8, Judge Mills would be right there with him,” he said. “He was a dedicated family man, he loved his family, did everything he could for them.”

Mills was a tough, but fair judge, Baker said, with a thorough knowledge of the law. He loved to try cases.

“It’s not often that a judge gets a building named after him when he’s alive. That tells you the tremendous respect that he commanded from our community, and he earned that respect. He was really involved and he loved Cherokee County. He loved helping people,” he said. “A legend is gone.”

Outside the courtroom, Mills was active in community affairs such as the Boy Scouts of America, serving as district chairman and was the recipient of the District Award of Merit in 1992 and the Silver Beaver Award in 1996, the highest award on nomination of a Boy Scout Council for distinguished service to youth.

Mills was also presented the Whitney M. Young Award in 2005 for distinguished service to rural or low-income urban youth, was a volunteer Red Cross lifeguard, CPR, first aid and wilderness first aid instructor, and also received the Justice Robert Benham Public Service Award from the State Bar of Georgia.

In 2013, the local chamber of commerce named him the First Citizen of Cherokee County.

“He was well respected by all of the attorneys and judges — I can’t tell you how many cases I tried in front of him,” said Billy Hasty, a longtime friend of Mills. “I respected him so much and he was a great friend. I knew when I saw him chew on the top of the pen that he always had during a trial that when he put the pen down, he was getting close to making a decision — he had mannerisms like that I got to know. It was the highest honor to be able to introduce him to the governor, who in turn swore him in as a judge. That’s how close we were that Frank asked me to do that. Our sons grew up together too. I’m mourning him and I miss him already. He was a strong individual and he loved his family very much.”

Mills is survived by his wife Mandy, his son Frank Mills, his brother John Mills of Woodstock, his sister Marianne Alfaro, and his grandchildren Molly Mills and Madeline Mills.

Mills was born July 7, 1948, in DeKalb County. He graduated from Tennessee Military Institute, from Emory University and the University of Georgia School of Law. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, from which he was honorably discharged with the rank of captain.

The Mills family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Darby Funeral Home, 480 E. Main St. in Canton. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at Canton First United Methodist Church, followed by internment at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Acworth.

Cherokee County lowered flags to half-staff Friday in Mills’ memory.

“His contributions to Cherokee County will forever be remembered,” a statement on the county government’s Facebook page reads in part. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Mills, their children and the rest of their family.”