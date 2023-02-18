Love Island's Claudia confronts Casey over Casa Amor antics as Jessie slams Will for 'playing girls'

Love Island's Claudia Fogharty is set to confront Casey O'Gorman about his antics while Jessie Wynter addresses Will Young's 'player' behaviour in upcoming scenes.

As the fallout from Casa Amor continues, a teaser ahead of Sunday night's show has hinted that more drama is on the horizon for the boys as they are forced to face the music.

During Friday's episode the girls enjoyed a catch up with Casa Amor bombshells, Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo, Lydia Karakyriakou and Layla Al-Momani who spilt the beans on what really went down whilst they were away from their partners.

Viewers will know that Casey has escaped relatively unscathed after being ' straddled on the terrace' and sharing multiple kisses with Cynthia .

But as the bombshells return for a meeting with Claudia, Jessie and Samie Elishi, the boys will soon learn that nothing ever really stays in Casa.

Following their meet, the trio return to the villa armed with the truth and ready to confront their partners, some of whom haven't been entirely honest.

Claudia is the first to go as she reveals to Casey: 'She [Cynthia] was like "there was a genuine connection there," and I was really shocked when your name was said.'

During the recoupling Cynthia fumed over Casey's decision so stick with Claudia , since she had 'straddled him on the terrace' in an attempt to win him over.

In an attempt to redeem himself Casey told Claudia that 'it lasted for like, two seconds,' but he wasn't really interested, but Cynthia begged to differ.

Meanwhile, viewers will see Jessie finally have an emotional conversation with Will after she couldn't bare to look at the farmer following his infidelities.

Will was seen flirting with bombshell Layla during Casa Amor before they enjoyed a steamy kiss and shared a bed.

Jessie broke down in floods of tears after finding out but it appears she has now gathered the strength to confront him.

'You played her, knowing that I was away still feeling the exact same about you. You played two girls! Why Will? It's so silly,' she fumes.

Elsewhere, Sammi is seen speaking to her partner Tom, who previously enjoyed a smooch with Lydia in Casa Amor.

After insisting that he was 'not shut off', Tom had been getting to know Lydia, but ultimately chose to stick with Sammi upon their return.

As the pair chat about what Lydia has told Sammi, she is seen confronting Tom.

'I know you explained to me the cuddle in bed at night, but I feel like a prick,' Sammi says to the footballer.

Love Island continues on Sunday 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.