Abilene ISD bans student from campuses after report of firearm in backpack

By Karley Cross,

11 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A student has been banned from Abilene ISD campuses after police were called to confiscate a firearm from them Friday.

Rising Star 3rd grader finds gun superintendent left in school bathroom

Abilene ISD told KTAB/KRBC an Abilene High School (AHS) student reported to campus administrators that another student had a firearm in their backpack.

With caution, an administrator put in a call to the Abilene Police Department. In a statement, the school district said police, “ responded quickly and helped to confiscate the backpack without incident .”

Parents were notified with a statement about the incident, and said the student who allegedly brought the firearm to school is now prohibited from entering Abilene ISD campuses. Officials did not confirm whether or not a firearm was found in the backpack

Abilene ISD investigating ‘possible inappropriate verbal interaction’ after report of teacher calling middle schooler ‘n word’

In no uncertain terms, the district assured that no students or staff were in danger, and the rest of the school day continued as normal.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

