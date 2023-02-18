Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs, 49, dies by suicide at couple’s Nashville mansion as country singer was ‘napping’

KELLIE Pickler's husband Kyle Jacobs has died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 49, The U.S. Sun can confirm.

Police were called to the $2.4million mansion of the married country stars in Nashville on Friday afternoon.

Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler, has died by suicide Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The incident took place at their $2.4million Nashville mansion Credit: Google Maps

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed to The U.S. Sun. that Kyle was the victim of the suicide.

The songwriter, 49, shot himself in an upstairs bedroom/office of their mansion, cops revealed in a statement.

"Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him," read the statement.

"After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."

'MISSED DEEPLY'

Heartbroken fans have already shared their tributes to Kyle on social media.

"Just shocked and so sad. The world lost an incredible talent," wrote one.

Another shared a message for Kyle's wife, writing: "My heart breaks for Kellie. Sending love, prayers and strength."

Country star Jay Allen wrote: "No words… love you, brother. You’ll be missed deeply."

A prominent figure in Nashville, Kyle's writing credits include Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, and Garth Brooks.

He even co-wrote Garth's number one hit More Than A Memory.

Just two days before his death, Kyle had celebrated Lee Brice's Hey World being certified platinum, an album which he worked on as a writer.

COUNTRY COUPLE

One year after Kellie scored her big break on American Idol, she got married to Kyle, eloping to Antigua in 2011.

But they had already been an item for years, meeting at a Nashville bar in 2007 and quickly bonding over songwriting.

"We started writing songs the next day, and then we got hitched, well, that happened a few years later," Kellie said in a 2016 interview with Fox.

The pair even starred in a CMT reality show about their relationship, I Love Kellie Pickler, which ran for three seasons.

They were frequently seen together at major country events such as the CMA Awards.

Kyle and Kellie share no children and did not plan on starting a family, the songstress previously told Us Weekly.

In addition to Kyle's success in Music City, Kellie has had a triumphant country career of her own following her breakthrough on season five of Idol in 2010.

In addition to having an impressive voice, the North Carolina native won many fans over due to her charming personality and bizarre sense of humor.

She is known for her hit Best Days of Your Life, which she co-wrote with Taylor Swift, and has also become a fixture in country entertainment.

The Idol alum hosts a SiriusXM show throughout the week, The Highway, and also starred in her own talk show, Pickler & Ben, which aired from 2017-2019.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Kyle was a prominent hit songwriter in Nashville Credit: Getty

He and Kellie had been married since 2011 Credit: Getty