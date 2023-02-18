Open in App
Burlington County, NJ
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Abused Woman Held Captive By NJ Man During Year-Long Cross-Country Trip Escapes: Authorities

By Jerry DeMarco,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kusUW_0krTEoVD00
James W. Parrillo Jr. Photo Credit: NJ ATTORNEY GENERAL

A South Jersey man kidnapped a woman in New Mexico, then held her hostage during a nearly year-long cross-country trip before she managed to escape, authorities said Friday.

James W. Parrillo Jr., 57, may have done the same thing to other women in other states, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and State Police Supt. Colonel Patrick J. Callahan said in a joint statement on Feb. 17.

Parillo was captured after the woman escaped from a residence in Bass Township where she’d been confined and fled to a nearby gas station, they said.

Authorities charged Parillo with first-degree kidnapping, criminal restraint, aggravated assault and strangulation, as well as hindering apprehension, obstruction and refusing to provide a DNA sample.

According to Platkin and Callahan:

The victim met Parillo – whom she knew as “Brett Parker” – at a gas station on Interstate 10 in New Mexico sometime in February 2022. At his request, she agreed to give him a ride to Arizona.

A consensual relationship lasted about a month, the woman told investigators, before Parillo assaulted her in California. At that point she “felt unable to leave the relationship,” she said.

Parrillo took away her phone, she said, and also confiscated and utilized her debit cards while isolating her from her family.

The pair arrived in New Jersey sometime in December and had been in the rented room in Burlington County with other residents for roughly two weeks when she began planning her escape.

Parrillo had beaten and choked her during an argument, then let up when he realized they weren’t alone.

Seizing an opportunity, the woman “ran from the house with nothing on but shorts and a shirt in the 42-degree weather,” Platkin and Callahan said in their statement.

“Once inside the gas station, the woman bolted the door and told an attendant she had been kidnapped for approximately a year,” they said.

“Footage from the station’s security camera shows Parrillo following the woman to the gas station and attempting to open the door, then leaving when he found it locked,” Platkin and Callahan said.

An attendant at the station alerted New Jersey State Police, who seized Parrillo a short time later as he walked down County Road 542.

Superior Court Judge Christopher J. Garringer ordered on Friday that Parrillo must remain in the Burlington County Jail until his case is resolved.

The judge acted, in part, on evidence provided by Assistant New Jersey Attorney General Theresa Hilton that Parrillo “may have engaged in similar predatory conduct with individuals in other states and that public safety demands he not be released,” Platkin and Callahan said in their release.

“This is a deeply disturbing case,” Platkin said.

“We are reaching out to law enforcement across jurisdictions to identify other people who may have additional information on the defendant,” the attorney general said.

to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Both Drivers Killed In Head-On Bucks County Crash
Ewing Township, NJ18 hours ago
Student Struck By Car In Hawaii Will Return Home To NJ In Medical Chopper
Maple Shade Township, NJ18 hours ago
Man Struck Dead By Family Member In Somerset County: Prosecutor
Hillsborough Township, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect Charged With 2016 Killing Of Berks Biker
Pottstown, PA17 hours ago
Pickup Driver Killed In Carneys Point Crash
Carneys Point Township, NJ15 hours ago
Berks Driver Robbed And Kidnapped, Suspect At Large: Police
Colebrookdale Township, PA1 day ago
Crack Cocaine Recovered In Atlantic City Sting
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Suspect Robs Montco Driver At Gunpoint After Crashing Into Her Car: Police
Upper Moreland Township, PA20 hours ago
Police ID Driver, 69, Killed In South Brunswick Crash
Howell, NJ15 hours ago
Man Critically Injured In Daytime Shooting In Central Jersey
New Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
POLICE ARREST ROBBERY SUSPECT WITH HELP FROM K9 TEAM – NEW CASTLE
New Castle, DE1 day ago
Possible Drowning Reported On Jersey Shore
Lacey Township, NJ18 hours ago
Pair Critically Hurt In Route 1 Central Jersey U-Turn Crash
Edison, NJ1 day ago
Driver Killed When Car Collides With Parked Trailer In Central Jersey
South Brunswick Township, NJ22 hours ago
Driver Killed When Car Collides With Parked Trailer In South Brunswick
South Brunswick Township, NJ22 hours ago
Police cancel free steering wheel lock giveaway for Kia, Hyundai cars
Philadelphia, PA23 hours ago
School Bus Crash Sends 8 Kids To Hospitals In Town Of Ulster
Ulster, NY22 hours ago
Westchester Man Killed In Rollover Crash On Palisades Parkway In Stony Point
Stony Point, NY1 day ago
Pedestrian Struck By Amtrak Train In NJ Halts Service Between Philadelphia, NYC (DEVELOPING)
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Dealer Tried To Flush Drugs Down Toilet During Raid: Bellmawr PD
Bellmawr, NJ4 days ago
Philly Gun Traffickers Were Active Across SEPA, Authorities Claim
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
18-Vehicle Pileup: Black Ice Causes Route 9W Crash In Highlands, Police Say
Highlands, NY1 day ago
Answers Sought In Bucks Woman's Mysterious 1960 Killing
Doylestown, PA5 days ago
Philly's Super Bowl Sunday Outages Were Caused By Cord-Cutting Vandal: Cops
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
Siblings Reunite Sweet Pittsfield Pooch With Original Owner After 2 Years
Westport, CT15 hours ago
UPDATE: Admitted Hit Man From Philly Gets 20 Years In Bizarre Murder-For-Hire Of NJ Politico
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Two Atlantic City Men Receive 20-Year Prison Terms For Roles in String of Gang-Motivated Crimes
Atlantic City, NJ6 days ago
In road rage incident, Gloucester official pulls gun on motorist who hit his car
Washington Township, NJ5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy