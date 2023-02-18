LIVE UPDATES: Texas A&M Opens New Season Against Seattle University

Follow along from Blue Bell Park as Texas A&M takes on Seattle University

COLLEGE STATION -- The cold air might be blowing in Aggieland, but the bats are looking to come alive at Blue Bell Park.

Texas A&M opens the 2023 season at home with a three-game series against Seattle University . Year 1 of the Jim Schlossnagle season couldn't have gotten off to a better start. A&M rebounded after its inconsistent play in February to win the SEC West and eventually represent the conference in the College World Series.

The No. 5 Aggies have tasted victory and nearly forced their way to a national championship against the eventual champion and SEC West rival Ole Miss. A veteran roster and another season in Schlossnagle's system might be enough to set the program over the edge. Everything, however, starts with a quality outing from junior right-hander Nathan Dettmer on the mound.

Follow along with AllAggies.com live from Olsen Field for the first game of the season against the Redhawks.

PREGAME:

SEATTLE'S STARTING LINEUP

- 3B Trevor Antonson

- LF Cole Kleckner

- 1B Matt Boissoneault

- RF Jackson Reed

- C Grant Heiser

- DH Ryne Hays

- 2B Hudson Shupe

- SS Kellen Carr

- CF Collin Curry

Starting Pitcher: Peter Chronowski

TEXAS A&M STARTING LINEUP

- SS Hunter Haas

- 1B Jack Moss

- 2B Austin Bost

- 3B Trevor Werner

- RF Brett Minnich

- DH Ryan Targac

- CF Jordan Thompson

- LF Jace LaViolette

- C Max Kaufer

Starting Pitcher: Nathan Dettmer

TOP OF FIRST

Pitching: Nathan Dettmer

- Trevor Antonson struck out looking (K)

- Cole Kleckner grounded out to Hunter Haas, throw to Jack Moss (6-3)

- Matt Boissoneault grounded out to Hunter Haas, throw to Jack Moss (6-3)

BOTTOM OF FIRST

Pitching: Peter Chronowski

- Hunter Haas grounded out to Kellen Carr, throw to Matt Boissoneault (6-3)

- Jack Moss grounded out to Matt Boissoneault (3)

- Austin Bost flied out to Jackson Reed (F9)

END OF FIRST INNING: Seattle University 0, Texas A&M 0

TOP OF SECOND

Pitching: Dettmer

- Jackson Reed singled to center field

- Grant Heiser struck out swinging (K)

- Ryne Hays struck out swinging (K)

- Hudson Shupe grounded out to Hunter Haas, throw to Jack Moss (6-3)

BOTTOM OF SECOND

Pitching: Chronowski

- Trevor Werner struck out swinging (K)

- Brett Minnich grounded out to Matt Boissoneault (3)

- Ryan Targac flied out to Collin Curry (F8)

END OF SECOND INNING: Seattle University 0, Texas A&M 0

TOP OF THIRD

Pitching: Dettmer

SUBSTITUTION: Kasen Wells replaces Brett Minnich in right field

- Kellen Carr struck out looking (K)

- Collin Curry struck out looking (K)

- Antonson struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM OF THIRD

Pitching: Chronowski

- Jordan Thompson flied out to Jackson Reed (F9)

- Jace LaViolette lined out to Hudson Shupe (L4)

- Max Kaufer struck out looking (K)

END OF THIRD INNING: Seattle University 0, Texas A&M 0

TOP OF FOURTH

Pitching: Dettmer

- Cole Kleckner grounded out to Trevor Werner, throw to Jack Moss (5-3)

- Matt Boissoneault struck out swinging (K)

- Jackson Reed struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM OF FOURTH

Pitching: Chronowski

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast !

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here