LIVE UPDATES: Texas A&M Opens New Season Against Seattle University

Follow along from Blue Bell Park as Texas A&M takes on Seattle University
COLLEGE STATION -- The cold air might be blowing in Aggieland, but the bats are looking to come alive at Blue Bell Park.
Texas A&M opens the 2023 season at home with a three-game series against Seattle University . Year 1 of the Jim Schlossnagle season couldn't have gotten off to a better start. A&M rebounded after its inconsistent play in February to win the SEC West and eventually represent the conference in the College World Series.
The No. 5 Aggies have tasted victory and nearly forced their way to a national championship against the eventual champion and SEC West rival Ole Miss. A veteran roster and another season in Schlossnagle's system might be enough to set the program over the edge. Everything, however, starts with a quality outing from junior right-hander Nathan Dettmer on the mound.
Follow along with AllAggies.com live from Olsen Field for the first game of the season against the Redhawks.
PREGAME:
SEATTLE'S STARTING LINEUP
- 3B Trevor Antonson
- LF Cole Kleckner
- 1B Matt Boissoneault
- RF Jackson Reed
- C Grant Heiser
- DH Ryne Hays
- 2B Hudson Shupe
- SS Kellen Carr
- CF Collin Curry
Starting Pitcher: Peter Chronowski
TEXAS A&M STARTING LINEUP
- SS Hunter Haas
- 1B Jack Moss
- 2B Austin Bost
- 3B Trevor Werner
- RF Brett Minnich
- DH Ryan Targac
- CF Jordan Thompson
- LF Jace LaViolette
- C Max Kaufer
Starting Pitcher: Nathan Dettmer
TOP OF FIRST
Pitching: Nathan Dettmer
- Trevor Antonson struck out looking (K)
- Cole Kleckner grounded out to Hunter Haas, throw to Jack Moss (6-3)
- Matt Boissoneault grounded out to Hunter Haas, throw to Jack Moss (6-3)
BOTTOM OF FIRST
Pitching: Peter Chronowski
- Hunter Haas grounded out to Kellen Carr, throw to Matt Boissoneault (6-3)
- Jack Moss grounded out to Matt Boissoneault (3)
- Austin Bost flied out to Jackson Reed (F9)
END OF FIRST INNING: Seattle University 0, Texas A&M 0
TOP OF SECOND
Pitching: Dettmer
- Jackson Reed singled to center field
- Grant Heiser struck out swinging (K)
- Ryne Hays struck out swinging (K)
- Hudson Shupe grounded out to Hunter Haas, throw to Jack Moss (6-3)
BOTTOM OF SECOND
Pitching: Chronowski
- Trevor Werner struck out swinging (K)
- Brett Minnich grounded out to Matt Boissoneault (3)
- Ryan Targac flied out to Collin Curry (F8)
END OF SECOND INNING: Seattle University 0, Texas A&M 0
TOP OF THIRD
Pitching: Dettmer
SUBSTITUTION: Kasen Wells replaces Brett Minnich in right field
- Kellen Carr struck out looking (K)
- Collin Curry struck out looking (K)
- Antonson struck out swinging (K)
BOTTOM OF THIRD
Pitching: Chronowski
- Jordan Thompson flied out to Jackson Reed (F9)
- Jace LaViolette lined out to Hudson Shupe (L4)
- Max Kaufer struck out looking (K)
END OF THIRD INNING: Seattle University 0, Texas A&M 0
TOP OF FOURTH
Pitching: Dettmer
- Cole Kleckner grounded out to Trevor Werner, throw to Jack Moss (5-3)
- Matt Boissoneault struck out swinging (K)
- Jackson Reed struck out swinging (K)
BOTTOM OF FOURTH
Pitching: Chronowski
Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast !
Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter
Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here
Comments / 0