Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
AllPacers

Indiana Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield set to participate in NBA three-point contest

By Tony East,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YaA5Y_0krTDoXQ00

The Pacers will have multiple guards in the three-point shooting contest

Indiana Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield will participate in the NBA three-point contest during NBA All-Star weekend.

The event , which is sponsored by Starry and will take place on Saturday night, features eight contestants and two rounds. The first round is among all eight participants, and the championship round contains the top-three scorers from the first round.

The other six competitors are Tyler Herro from the Miami Heat, Kevin Huerter from the Sacramento Kings, Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz, Julius Randle from the New York Knicks, and Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics.

"I just want to watch the three-point contest. I want to see [Buddy] and Ty in the finals. That's my short-term dream," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said on Wednesday.

Hield won the event in 2020, besting Devin Booker and Davis Bertans in the final round. He finished with one more point than Booker to take home the trophy, which he said is with his mom in the Bahamas. "Hopefully I can get another one to keep at my house," he said earlier this week.

His prior experience in the competition could help him on Saturday. "Just mentally staying locked in. That's all you need, trust your shot," he said. He noted that the Pacers effectively do a three-point contest at the end of every practice in the form of their shooting drills, which requires a similar number of three-point attempts. If a Pacer makes 20 shots in the drill, they get to ring a bell in the Pacers practice facility.

"It should be fun," Hield said of participating in the event with Haliburton. Haliburton is also participating in the NBA All-Star game on Sunday night, and he was in the Rising Stars challenge last season.

"We're well represented out there. It's an exciting time to be an Indiana Pacers fan," Haliburton said of All-Star weekend. Gabe York, Andrew Nembhard, Trevelin Queen, and Bennedict Mathurin are also representing the Pacers organization at All-Star weekend.

The Pacers are the only team with multiple players in the three-point contest. NBA All-Star weekend events have already begun, and the exhibitions begin tonight. The Pacers will return home to practice early next week.

  • Indiana Pacers pivot to asset acquisition mode after aggressive trade deadline plans don't materialize. CLICK HERE .
  • Buddy Hield sets the Indiana Pacers franchise record for three pointers made in a single season. CLICK HERE .
  • Jordan Nwora and George Hill make their Indiana Pacers debut: 'It was great having them on the court.' CLICK HERE .
  • Source: Indiana Pacers to waive forward Terry Taylor. CLICK HERE .
  • Follow AllPacers on Facebook : All Pacers SI
  • Follow AllPacers on Twitter : @SIPacers
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield says he'd love to see Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook win a championship
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Former Indiana Pacers big man Goga Bitadze makes Orlando Magic debut against Pacers
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Four observations: Tyrese Haliburton outduels Luka Doncic in Dallas
Indianapolis, IN10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BREAKING: Anthony Davis Makes NBA History On Sunday
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers-Grizzlies Preview: Ja Morant Too Much for LeBron-less Lakers
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Mavericks could sign Luka Doncic favorite?
Dallas, TX14 hours ago
D'Angelo Russell's Injury Status For Lakers-Grizzlies Game
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
See Where Suns Land in Week 20 NBA Power Rankings
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Suns' Kevin Durant Named Fourth-Best in NBA by Retired Player Survey
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
Lakers And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
Anthony Davis Makes NBA History Twice In Lakers-Grizzlies Game
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Jokic has 100th triple-double; Nuggets down Rockets 133-112
Denver, CO9 hours ago
Former Oklahoma State guard Lindy Waters III signs NBA contract with OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Indiana Pacers rookie forward Kendall Brown out indefinitely after surgery
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy