Vermont Ski Resorts prepare for Presidents Day Weekend

Stowe, Vt. -Ski resorts in our region are bracing for busy trails with Presidents Day weekend on its way, and despite the milder winter, the bigger resorts are expecting big crowds.

“We’re 100% open and we’re expecting anywhere from seven to 10 inches over the next three or four days so it’s only going to improve a product that was already good,” said Steve Wright, President and General Manager at Jay Peak. “It’s the middle of winter. We’re ready. Bring it on,” said Karen Wagner, Ski Patrol Director at Stowe Mountain Resort.

Resorts like Stowe and Jay Peak are gearing up for what Ski Vermont officials are calling the second busiest time of the year, ahead of MLK weekend but behind Christmas and New Year’s break. “The three periods put together you can be looking at a quarter of the ski area’s business for the whole season,” said Molly Mahar, President of Ski Vermont. “It can be as much as 15% of our total financial expectation of our topline for the year,” said Steve Wright, President and General Manager at Jay Peak.

Much of that business comes from tourism. According to Ski Vermont, 80% of skiers at Vermont resorts come from out of state. Ski resort officials are expecting that number to rise with schools from across the state on break. “Regional from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Montreal, so yeah, this is an exciting time of the winter for us,” said Karen Wagner, Ski Patrol Director at Stowe Mountain Resort.

Stowe resort has special events planned for the holiday. “We’ve got a glow ice event at our ice arena tomorrow night there’s an international ice dance. We got live music all over the place.” And Jay Peak will be opening a half-hour earlier in the morning.

Ski resort officials want to make sure those who hit the trails stay safe and stay warm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.