Wright powers Clemson to season opening victory over Binghamton 11-3

By Todd Summers,

11 days ago

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Blake Wright went 4-for-4 with two homers, three RBIs, a walk and three steals in Clemson’s 11-3 victory over Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon in both teams’ season opener. It marked the first game of the Erik Bakich era at Clemson, as he was named head coach last summer.

Wright, who matched his career high for hits, became the first Tiger to hit multiple home runs in a season opener since Feb. 16, 2007, when Doug Hogan hit two long balls in a 14-0 win over George Mason. The Tigers also took advantage of 11 stolen bases in the contest.

Ryan Ammons (1-0) earned the win in his first career start, as he allowed three hits, one run and no walks with nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Bearcat starter Thomas Babalis (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight hits, eight runs (six earned) and three walks in 3.1 innings pitched.

Wright put the Tigers on the scoreboard in the first inning with a solo homer, then Jack Crighton’s run-scoring single, his first career hit, in the second inning doubled the Clemson lead. In the top of the third inning, three straight Binghamton singles plated a run, then Wright responded by leading off the bottom of the third inning with his second long ball of the game. Later in the frame, Chad Fairey belted a two-run double.

Wright collected his third hit of the game in the fourth inning, this time a run-scoring single to up Clemson’s lead to 6-1, then the Tigers added two more runs in the frame. Jacob Jarrell smacked his first career homer in the seventh inning, a two-run shot. Pinch-hitter Will Taylor laced a run-scoring double in the eighth inning.

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

