Colorado State
CBS Denver

Colorado skier in documentary with in-depth look at lives of adaptive athletes

By Jeff Todd,

7 days ago

Colorado skier at center of documentary with in-depth look at lives of adaptive athletes 02:14

In the same exact spot where Trevor Kennison thought he was going to die, he's now showing others that anything is possible. Kennison was paralyzed while snowboarding in the backcountry near Vail Pass. Now, a documentary is centered around him returning to the exact same spot and pulling off a trick no other adaptive athlete had done.

CBS

"I had this idea of, well, I want to go back to where I broke my back," Kennison recently told CBS News Colorado. "For me, what could I accomplish that I've never done able-bodied."

Kennison started off on a meteoric rise after launching into Corbet's Couloir during a competition at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in 2019. He's become a celebrity while riding his mono-sit-ski around the world.

He was able to pitch his idea to Denver-based Level 1 Productions. A story of redemption, perseverance, and human will.

"I did the world's first double back flip. It was just such a special day. I went to the bottom, and I was crying in my face. It was such a special day," Kennison said.

The flip is just part of a documentary that recently premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, appropriately named Full Circle . It not only follows Kennison and his jaw-Dropping tricks and cliff-drops, but it also shows a raw side of life without the use of his legs.

Level 1 Productions

"You see the wheelchair but there's so much more that goes on in a spinal cord injury. The movie sheds light on all that kind of stuff," Kennison said.

He hopes the film will continue to inspire people. He's become an influencer and is recognized around the country, especially during his work with the High Fives Foundation.

"I'm just excited to keep growing in my life and myself and working on myself and keep working on other aspects of life," Kennison

