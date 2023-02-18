Open in App
California State
San Francisco Examiner

California's zero-emission standards run aground for ferries

By Robyn Purchia, Special to the ExaminerMolly Hetherwick,

11 days ago
San Francisco Bay Ferry’s Solano vessel departs from The City on Tuesday. Robyn Purchia, Special to the Examiner

The race to cut vehicle emissions in California may hit rough waters when it comes to aquatic travel.

Looming state mandates that require most vehicles, including cars, buses, big rigs, bikes and boats to be zero-emission in just over 12 years have electrified the transit world — literally, in most cases.

Short-run maritime vessels, or ferries with routes up to three nautical miles, are facing a rapidly approaching deadline on Dec 31, 2025 to convert to zero-emission. Long-run vessels have until 2029 — but that's just to upgrade to the cleanest diesel fuel available.

The Angel Island Ferry is the first in the Bay Area to hop on board, but it's also one of very few short-run vessels that serve local waters — the others being " short hop " routes along the San Francisco shoreline and trips to Alcatraz.

Thanks to several grants from the federal and state government, the short-run routes that connect Treasure Island, Mission Bay and Downtown San Francisco will most likely be electrified, said Thomas Hall, spokesperson for the San Francisco Bay Ferry. However, for most ferries in the bay, reaching zero emission is just yet not feasible.

For one, the technology just doesn't exist yet, Hall said.

"There are some small and slow applications out there, crafts that seat six people or a dozen people, but nothing that can handle our service. We move hundreds of people a day."

Additionally, he explained, weight and stability is everything in maritime travel, and that must be accounted for in the new technology.

For another, it's a complicated and potentially expensive transition, said Sue Muzzin, spokesperson for the Blue and Gold Fleet. Converting the ferry to electric power is feasible — but the infrastructure needed to recharge the vessel is not quite up to speed.

Aquatic vehicles require much more power than terrestrial vehicles, due to heavy drag from waves and currents. Harbors would have to undergo a structural overhaul to accommodate the amount of energy and space a long-range electric ferry would require to run.

Even though it relies on diesel, the SF Bay Ferry is still the cleanest ferry service in the nation and the company is striving to push the envelope, said Hall. The Bay Area's Water Emergency Transit Authority has undertaken a study to assess the roadblocks to maritime electrification and will produce a blueprint for zero-emission ferries by the end of this year.

Hall projects that the SF Bay Ferry will see electric waterfront service as early as 2024.

