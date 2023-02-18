Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
KXRM

Sexually Violent Predator alert: Thomas Joseph Staub

By Alina Lee,

11 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has alerted the community of a sexually violent predator that has moved to a new address in the area as of Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Thomas Joseph Staub , 60, is now registered at 5 West Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs. He is a White man, 5’5” tall, 160 lbs, with grey hair and green eyes.

Staub’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of the following charges in El Paso County:

  • 2021 – Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child by One in Position of Trust

He was convicted of the following charges in Nebraska:

  • 2018 – Possess/Consume Open Alcohol Container
  • 2015 – Open Container
  • 2011 – Leaving Accident – Fail to Furnish Information
  • 2010 – Open Container
  • 2009 – Assault

He was convicted of the following charges in Wyoming:

  • 2003 – Probation Violation
  • 2002 – Probation Violation
  • 2002 – Battery
  • 2001 – Battery
>> Sexually Violent Predator alert: Cole Cameron Ubert

Staub is one of 23 “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with CSPD in this community, according to CSPD.

The police department says it will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Swift registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such. CSPD takes his presence in the community very seriously and is intent on insuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner so that citizens remain safe and aware.

Anyone with further questions about this Sexually Violent Predator and the Community Notification process can contact Detective Nancy Gifford of the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit at (719) 444-7672.

