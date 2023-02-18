Sexually Violent Predator alert: Thomas Joseph Staub

Staub is one of 23 “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with CSPD in this community, according to CSPD.
The police department says it will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Swift registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such. CSPD takes his presence in the community very seriously and is intent on insuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner so that citizens remain safe and aware.
Anyone with further questions about this Sexually Violent Predator and the Community Notification process can contact Detective Nancy Gifford of the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit at (719) 444-7672.
