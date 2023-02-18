Sexually Violent Predator alert: Thomas Joseph Staub

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has alerted the community of a sexually violent predator that has moved to a new address in the area as of Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Thomas Joseph Staub , 60, is now registered at 5 West Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs. He is a White man, 5’5” tall, 160 lbs, with grey hair and green eyes.

Staub’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of the following charges in El Paso County:

2021 – Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child by One in Position of Trust

He was convicted of the following charges in Nebraska:

2018 – Possess/Consume Open Alcohol Container

2015 – Open Container

2011 – Leaving Accident – Fail to Furnish Information

2010 – Open Container

2009 – Assault

He was convicted of the following charges in Wyoming:

2003 – Probation Violation

2002 – Probation Violation

2002 – Battery

2001 – Battery

Staub is one of 23 “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with CSPD in this community, according to CSPD.

CSPD takes his presence in the community very seriously and is intent on insuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner so that citizens remain safe and aware.

Anyone with further questions about this Sexually Violent Predator and the Community Notification process can contact Detective Nancy Gifford of the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit at (719) 444-7672.

