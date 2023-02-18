Pueblo
Change location
See more from this location?
Pueblo, CO
YAHOO!
Attorneys give closing remarks in trial of Pueblo man accused of killing foster child
By James Bartolo, The Pueblo Chieftain,11 days ago
By James Bartolo, The Pueblo Chieftain,11 days ago
Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence against a child that readers might find disturbing. Attorneys delivered closing arguments in the trial of...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0