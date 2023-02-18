Open in App
Pueblo, CO
See more from this location?
YAHOO!

Attorneys give closing remarks in trial of Pueblo man accused of killing foster child

By James Bartolo, The Pueblo Chieftain,

11 days ago
Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence against a child that readers might find disturbing. Attorneys delivered closing arguments in the trial of...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pueblo, CO newsLocal Pueblo, CO
Pueblo coroner identifies victims in Friday homicides
Pueblo, CO16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy