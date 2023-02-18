Savanna
Change location
See more from this location?
Savanna, OK
YAHOO!
Law enforcement investigating claims against Savanna teacher
By Derrick James, McAlester News-Capital, Okla.,11 days ago
By Derrick James, McAlester News-Capital, Okla.,11 days ago
Feb. 17—SAVANNA, Okla. — Law enforcement officials confirmed an ongoing investigation into allegations of a Pittsburg County teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a student....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0