Open in App
Savanna, OK
See more from this location?
YAHOO!

Law enforcement investigating claims against Savanna teacher

By Derrick James, McAlester News-Capital, Okla.,

11 days ago
Feb. 17—SAVANNA, Okla. — Law enforcement officials confirmed an ongoing investigation into allegations of a Pittsburg County teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a student....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Muskogee County Sheriff's Office seeking information on stolen trailer
Warner, OK3 days ago
CRIME BRIEFS: Haileyville man's sentence revoked; woman exposes self to inmates
Haileyville, OK4 days ago
Housing Board says “the law is the law”
Okemah, OK4 days ago
‘Gold Mine’ in Oklahoma timber: Beggs saw mill owner loves red cedar
Beggs, OK1 day ago
Fight at Oklahoma high school basketball playoff game caught on camera
Tulsa, OK1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy